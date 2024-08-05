Dunfermline receive mixed news for Falkirk clash after double injury in Livingston loss

Dunfermline have received mixed news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash with bitter foes Falkirk.

The Pars, already without Matty Todd due to a broken collarbone and Chris Kane because of an ankle issue, lost two more key figures during their opening-day loss to Livingston.

Summer signing Kieran Ngwenya limped off shortly before half-time with a groin issue.

And the wing-back was followed by Sam Fisher in the 64th minute.

It meant two defensive changes for boss James McPake, who saw his side succumb to second-half goals from Scott Pittman and Stephen Kelly.

Ngwenya will undergo intensive treatment this week, but it is understood the 21-year-old former Aberdeen player is rated as ‘touch and go’ for the visit of Falkirk.

Fisher, however, will be available for the ‘derby’ after having a cut above his right eye patched up.

McPake voiced his displeasure at Dunfermline not having a doctor in their backroom team for the short trip across the Forth to face Livi.

Dunfermline’s injury reshuffle

Although there was a medic provided by the home team, it meant Fisher – who suffered two concussions in quick succession last season – could not be treated instantly pitch-side by the club’s own staff.

Desperate to go back on, the former Dundee player instead had to be replaced, resulting in a second reshuffle of the Fifers’ rearguard.

Should Ngwenya fail to prove his fitness in time for the encounter with Falkirk, it is likely Aaron Comrie will be tasked with slotting into the left wing-back role Ngwenya was signed to fill following the departure of Josh Edwards for Charlton Athletic.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are confident Kane will be fit enough to be included in the squad for the visit of Falkirk.

Having played for just 45 minutes since the final day of last season, it is unlikely the former St Johnstone striker will be ready to start the match.

However, it is anticipated the 29-year-old will make his first appearance in four weeks at some stage against the Bairns.