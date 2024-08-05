Dunfermline receive mixed news for Falkirk clash after double injury in Livingston loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline receive mixed news for Falkirk clash after double injury in Livingston loss

Kieran Ngwenya and Sam Fisher both had to be replaced in the opening-day defeat.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Sam Fisher with a cut eye.
Dunfermline's Sam Fisher suffered a facial wound against Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have received mixed news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash with bitter foes Falkirk.

The Pars, already without Matty Todd due to a broken collarbone and Chris Kane because of an ankle issue, lost two more key figures during their opening-day loss to Livingston.

Summer signing Kieran Ngwenya limped off shortly before half-time with a groin issue.

And the wing-back was followed by Sam Fisher in the 64th minute.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Sam Fisher receives treatment for a cut on his face.
Dunfermline defender Sam Fisher receives treatment for a cut on his face. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It meant two defensive changes for boss James McPake, who saw his side succumb to second-half goals from Scott Pittman and Stephen Kelly.

Ngwenya will undergo intensive treatment this week, but it is understood the 21-year-old former Aberdeen player is rated as ‘touch and go’ for the visit of Falkirk.

Fisher, however, will be available for the ‘derby’ after having a cut above his right eye patched up.

McPake voiced his displeasure at Dunfermline not having a doctor in their backroom team for the short trip across the Forth to face Livi.

Dunfermline’s injury reshuffle

Although there was a medic provided by the home team, it meant Fisher – who suffered two concussions in quick succession last season – could not be treated instantly pitch-side by the club’s own staff.

Desperate to go back on, the former Dundee player instead had to be replaced, resulting in a second reshuffle of the Fifers’ rearguard.

Should Ngwenya fail to prove his fitness in time for the encounter with Falkirk, it is likely Aaron Comrie will be tasked with slotting into the left wing-back role Ngwenya was signed to fill following the departure of Josh Edwards for Charlton Athletic.

Kieran Ngwenya in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Kieran Ngwenya is a doubt for Dunfermline’s clash with Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are confident Kane will be fit enough to be included in the squad for the visit of Falkirk.

Having played for just 45 minutes since the final day of last season, it is unlikely the former St Johnstone striker will be ready to start the match.

However, it is anticipated the 29-year-old will make his first appearance in four weeks at some stage against the Bairns.

