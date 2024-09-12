Chris Hamilton talks Dunfermline’s derby disappointments as they bid to ‘put it right’ against Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Hamilton talks Dunfermline’s derby disappointments as they bid to ‘put it right’ against Raith Rovers

The midfielder has spoken of the 'honour' of skippering the Pars going into such an important match.

By Iain Collin
Chris Hamilton claps the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. supporters.
Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chris Hamilton insists Dunfermline will use their derby disappointments as fuel as they try to ‘put it right’ against Raith Rovers.

Raith created club history in the fixture with five straight victories over the Pars last season, including a swashbuckling Scottish Cup drubbing of their rivals.

As a boyhood Dunfermline supporter, Hamilton knows exactly how painful that run of results was for the fans.

Dan O'Reilly and his Raith Rovers team-mates celebrate a goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers celebrating a Fife derby win over Dunfermline was a familiar sight last season. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

And he is adamant the suffering was matched in the East End Park dressing room.

So, no matter that Raith have a new manager and players, and it is a fresh season, the midfielder says the Fifers will not be simply brushing aside their winless record.

“Last season hurts us, and I know it hurts the fans,” said Hamilton ahead of Friday’s latest clash.

“So, it’s a chance to try to put things right.

“It’s just another three points, another chance to go and perform well and keep building on what we have been doing.

Give fans something to cheer

“But they do have one up on us just now and it’s something we won’t let go of.

“Yes, it’s a new season and we’ve both got new players and they’ve got a new manager, so it’s different.

“But Raith Rovers still beat us five times last season.

“So, I think if that was any team they’d be looking to put it right. But even more so when it’s your rivals.

“When your fans turn out in big numbers, home and away, you want to give them something to cheer about as well.

Chris Hamilton shouts instructions to his Dunfermline Athletic F.C. team-mates.
Chris Hamilton has been Dunfermline’s stand-in captain in the absence of Kyle Benedictus. Image: SNS.

“We never managed to do that last season, so we do need to use it on Friday night and in the rest of the games this season, that we want to go and put it right.”

After the opening four games of the new campaign, Dunfermline and Raith have managed just one win and four points between them.

And, in tenth with just one point, the Pars know they will send their neighbours bottom of the Championship if they can build on their 1-1 draw with league leaders Ayr United and the 2-0 victory over East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend.

“The performances have been a lot better,” added Hamilton. “We need to try to use that and Friday’s another chance to go and perform as well as we can.”

Captain Hamilton

Meanwhile, with Kyle Benedictus likely to be missing with a hamstring problem, Hamilton is set to lead the team out as stand-in skipper.

It is not an unfamiliar feeling for the 23-year-old, but still one that he relishes.

“I got the chance to do it a few times last season as well,” he said of the captaincy.

“But it’s about reminding myself how big an honour that is. If I’d known as a young kid that I was going to do that I’d have been amazed and incredibly proud.”

