Chris Hamilton talks Dunfermline’s derby disappointments as they bid to ‘put it right’ against Raith Rovers

Chris Hamilton insists Dunfermline will use their derby disappointments as fuel as they try to ‘put it right’ against Raith Rovers.

Raith created club history in the fixture with five straight victories over the Pars last season, including a swashbuckling Scottish Cup drubbing of their rivals.

As a boyhood Dunfermline supporter, Hamilton knows exactly how painful that run of results was for the fans.

And he is adamant the suffering was matched in the East End Park dressing room.

So, no matter that Raith have a new manager and players, and it is a fresh season, the midfielder says the Fifers will not be simply brushing aside their winless record.

“Last season hurts us, and I know it hurts the fans,” said Hamilton ahead of Friday’s latest clash.

“So, it’s a chance to try to put things right.

“It’s just another three points, another chance to go and perform well and keep building on what we have been doing.

Give fans something to cheer

“But they do have one up on us just now and it’s something we won’t let go of.

“Yes, it’s a new season and we’ve both got new players and they’ve got a new manager, so it’s different.

“But Raith Rovers still beat us five times last season.

“So, I think if that was any team they’d be looking to put it right. But even more so when it’s your rivals.

“When your fans turn out in big numbers, home and away, you want to give them something to cheer about as well.

“We never managed to do that last season, so we do need to use it on Friday night and in the rest of the games this season, that we want to go and put it right.”

After the opening four games of the new campaign, Dunfermline and Raith have managed just one win and four points between them.

And, in tenth with just one point, the Pars know they will send their neighbours bottom of the Championship if they can build on their 1-1 draw with league leaders Ayr United and the 2-0 victory over East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend.

“The performances have been a lot better,” added Hamilton. “We need to try to use that and Friday’s another chance to go and perform as well as we can.”

Captain Hamilton

Meanwhile, with Kyle Benedictus likely to be missing with a hamstring problem, Hamilton is set to lead the team out as stand-in skipper.

It is not an unfamiliar feeling for the 23-year-old, but still one that he relishes.

“I got the chance to do it a few times last season as well,” he said of the captaincy.

“But it’s about reminding myself how big an honour that is. If I’d known as a young kid that I was going to do that I’d have been amazed and incredibly proud.”