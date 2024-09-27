Andrew Tod backed to thrive on loan as Dunfermline boss James McPake cites Dundee star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Tod backed to thrive on loan as Dunfermline boss James McPake cites Dundee star

The Pars teenager made his debut for East Fife last weekend.

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has backed Andrew Tod to build vital experience for his fledgling Dunfermline career after being farmed out on loan.

The 18-year-old joined neighbours East Fife last week and made his debut for the League One side in their 2-0 victory over Peterhead on Saturday.

The move came after a frustrating opening to the campaign for the versatile midfielder, who sat out seven months last term due to injuries to his knee and calf.

Tod had been struggling to recapture his best form after returning from the summer lay-off and made just six cameo appearances as a substitute for the Pars before leaving for Methil.

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Andrew Tod has been loaned to East Fife until at least January. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

But McPake is convinced a spell with East Fife, which will be reviewed early in the new year, can kick-start the teenager’s season.

“He had a stop-start time of it last season and he was really frustrated with the injuries he had,” McPake told Courier Sport.

“But he started the first game of the season last year [the 2-1 win over Airdrie], so he knows how highly we value him.

“He is still developing, physically in his own body and also in his career as a footballer.

“But he did great for East Fife on Saturday and played 70 minutes in a good win for them as well.

Regular football

“If he goes out and keeps doing well then by the time January comes around he’ll be all the better for getting regular football.”

It is the second time Tod, who signed a new two-year deal with the Fifers back in March, has been sent out on loan by the Pars.

On the last occasion, at Elgin City two seasons ago, it did not fully pay off, in terms of minutes on the pitch.

But McPake argues that even such negative experiences can also prove part of a player’s learning curve.

“Getting the younger ones out on loan is good all round,” added the Dunfermline boss.

Lyall Cameron on the pitch for Dundee FC.
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron has been cited by James McPake as an example of the benefits of a loan move. Image: Craig Foy / SNS.

“I’ve done it all through my managerial career, and I’ve never seen one come back without benefiting from it.

“Even when Andrew went up to Elgin, which wasn’t great in terms of the time he played, it showed you can’t come from a bigger club and just play.

“I had the same at Dundee with Lyall Cameron, who went to Peterhead and didn’t get much of a game.

“But you then use that experience. That’s what Lyall did and that’s what Andrew’s done.

“You don’t want those loans – you want players to go out and play every week – but they’re great as well. There’s experiences gained from the moves that don’t work as well.”

