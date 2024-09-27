Andrew Tod backed to thrive on loan as Dunfermline boss James McPake cites Dundee star

James McPake has backed Andrew Tod to build vital experience for his fledgling Dunfermline career after being farmed out on loan.

The 18-year-old joined neighbours East Fife last week and made his debut for the League One side in their 2-0 victory over Peterhead on Saturday.

The move came after a frustrating opening to the campaign for the versatile midfielder, who sat out seven months last term due to injuries to his knee and calf.

Tod had been struggling to recapture his best form after returning from the summer lay-off and made just six cameo appearances as a substitute for the Pars before leaving for Methil.

But McPake is convinced a spell with East Fife, which will be reviewed early in the new year, can kick-start the teenager’s season.

“He had a stop-start time of it last season and he was really frustrated with the injuries he had,” McPake told Courier Sport.

“But he started the first game of the season last year [the 2-1 win over Airdrie], so he knows how highly we value him.

“He is still developing, physically in his own body and also in his career as a footballer.

“But he did great for East Fife on Saturday and played 70 minutes in a good win for them as well.

Regular football

“If he goes out and keeps doing well then by the time January comes around he’ll be all the better for getting regular football.”

It is the second time Tod, who signed a new two-year deal with the Fifers back in March, has been sent out on loan by the Pars.

On the last occasion, at Elgin City two seasons ago, it did not fully pay off, in terms of minutes on the pitch.

But McPake argues that even such negative experiences can also prove part of a player’s learning curve.

“Getting the younger ones out on loan is good all round,” added the Dunfermline boss.

“I’ve done it all through my managerial career, and I’ve never seen one come back without benefiting from it.

“Even when Andrew went up to Elgin, which wasn’t great in terms of the time he played, it showed you can’t come from a bigger club and just play.

“I had the same at Dundee with Lyall Cameron, who went to Peterhead and didn’t get much of a game.

“But you then use that experience. That’s what Lyall did and that’s what Andrew’s done.

“You don’t want those loans – you want players to go out and play every week – but they’re great as well. There’s experiences gained from the moves that don’t work as well.”