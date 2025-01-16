Latest as Dunfermline Athletic close in on final deals for new manager AND takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest as Dunfermline Athletic close in on final deals for new manager AND takeover

Michael Tidser is expected to become the new Pars manager as negotiations with Kelty Hearts near a conclusion.

By Iain Collin
Michael Tidser and Kevin McDonald watch Dunfermline's 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.
Michael Tidser (centre) and his Kelty Hearts assistant, Kevin McDonald (left), watched Dunfermline's defeat to Ayr United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are closing in on a deal to make Michael Tidser their new manager.

The Kelty Hearts player-boss was identified early on as the man the Pars wanted to replace James McPake.

McPake was sacked two days before Christmas following two and a half years at the helm.

After receiving permission to speak to Tidser, conversations between the two parties went well and personal terms were agreed.

Dunfermline Athletic caretaker manager John McLaughlan holds a football.
Youth coach John McLaughlan has had three games at the helm as Dunfermline caretaker boss. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

But compensation negotiations with Kelty have proved difficult and discussions have dragged on for almost three weeks.

It is understood an end is finally in sight that could see Tidser and assistant Kevin McDonald appointed ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Stenhousemuir.

Caretaker boss John McLaughlan has again taken training this week – before and after Tuesday night’s Championship encounter with Ayr United.

Tidser and McDonald were in the East End Park crowd to take in the 2-0 defeat as the prospects of a successful deal moved closer.

McLaughlan had steered Dunfermline to a dramatic 3-3 draw with rivals Falkirk and a 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle before Tuesday’s disappointing defeat against Ayr.

Successful conclusion

In what would be a busy spell for the Pars, there could also be a successful conclusion to the proposed takeover of the club.

Former professional poker player James Bord is leading a move to take control of the East End Park outfit following the decision in August of DAFC Fussball to sell their stake.

Bord, whose Park Bench group also own a minority share in Spanish side Cordoba CF, is said to be in the final stages of a deal.

The Scottish FA discussed issues surrounding multi-club ownership and the fit and proper person rules during a board meeting last week.

It is thought an agreement could be reached soon with Bord, whose San Francisco-based Short Circuit Science specialise in sports analytics.

