Latest as Dunfermline Athletic close in on final deals for new manager AND takeover

Dunfermline are closing in on a deal to make Michael Tidser their new manager.

The Kelty Hearts player-boss was identified early on as the man the Pars wanted to replace James McPake.

McPake was sacked two days before Christmas following two and a half years at the helm.

After receiving permission to speak to Tidser, conversations between the two parties went well and personal terms were agreed.

But compensation negotiations with Kelty have proved difficult and discussions have dragged on for almost three weeks.

It is understood an end is finally in sight that could see Tidser and assistant Kevin McDonald appointed ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Stenhousemuir.

Caretaker boss John McLaughlan has again taken training this week – before and after Tuesday night’s Championship encounter with Ayr United.

Tidser and McDonald were in the East End Park crowd to take in the 2-0 defeat as the prospects of a successful deal moved closer.

McLaughlan had steered Dunfermline to a dramatic 3-3 draw with rivals Falkirk and a 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle before Tuesday’s disappointing defeat against Ayr.

Successful conclusion

In what would be a busy spell for the Pars, there could also be a successful conclusion to the proposed takeover of the club.

Former professional poker player James Bord is leading a move to take control of the East End Park outfit following the decision in August of DAFC Fussball to sell their stake.

Bord, whose Park Bench group also own a minority share in Spanish side Cordoba CF, is said to be in the final stages of a deal.

The Scottish FA discussed issues surrounding multi-club ownership and the fit and proper person rules during a board meeting last week.

It is thought an agreement could be reached soon with Bord, whose San Francisco-based Short Circuit Science specialise in sports analytics.