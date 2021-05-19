It’s Dave Mackay v Tommy Wright when Dundee face Kilmarnock in Premiership play-off – but don’t ask Steven Anderson to pick a winner

It will be St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup winning-manager against St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup-winning captain when Dundee meet Kilmarnock in the Premiership play-off.

Just don’t ask St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup goalscorer to choose a winner.

It’s ironic that as their old team will be preparing for another final this weekend, Tommy Wright and Dave Mackay will be in opposite dug-outs at Dens Park for the first leg of the Dark Blues v Killie home and away encounter.

And Anderson offers no apology for sitting on the fence ahead of the high stakes double-header.

“It’s no surprise that Dundee have got to the play-off final,” said the now Forfar centre-back. “With the finances at the club, they’ve got everything in place.

“Raith are a good team, trust me, and they’ve beaten them over two legs quite comfortably.

“That will give them a lot of confidence.

“But, although Kilmarnock will be disappointed they didn’t get a place higher in the Premiership, they’re playing well too.

“Both sides are scoring goals.

“I couldn’t predict a winner – it’s a 50/50.

“I’ll definitely be watching and I’ve obviously got a lot of time for both of them. I’ll maybe text Cuptie and say ‘hope the gaffer beats you’ and I’ll text the gaffer and say ‘hope Cuptie beats you’!”