It’s Dave Mackay v Tommy Wright when Dundee face Kilmarnock in Premiership play-off – but don’t ask Steven Anderson to pick a winner

It will be St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup winning-manager against St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup-winning captain when Dundee meet Kilmarnock in the Premiership play-off.
Just don’t ask St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup goalscorer to choose a winner.
It’s ironic that as their old team will be preparing for another final this weekend, Tommy Wright and Dave Mackay will be in opposite dug-outs at Dens Park for the first leg of the Dark Blues v Killie home and away encounter.
And Anderson offers no apology for sitting on the fence ahead of the high stakes double-header.
“It’s no surprise that Dundee have got to the play-off final,” said the now Forfar centre-back. “With the finances at the club, they’ve got everything in place.
“Raith are a good team, trust me, and they’ve beaten them over two legs quite comfortably.
“That will give them a lot of confidence.
“But, although Kilmarnock will be disappointed they didn’t get a place higher in the Premiership, they’re playing well too.
“Both sides are scoring goals.
“I couldn’t predict a winner – it’s a 50/50.
“I’ll definitely be watching and I’ve obviously got a lot of time for both of them. I’ll maybe text Cuptie and say ‘hope the gaffer beats you’ and I’ll text the gaffer and say ‘hope Cuptie beats you’!”
Steven Anderson: Hopefully St Johnstone will have psychological hold over Hibs like 2014 team had over Dundee United
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe