Dundee injury update: Boss James McPake on chances of seeing Charlie Adam, Jason Cummings or Ryan Sweeney against Rangers today

Dundee fans will have to wait to see skipper Charlie Adam back in action after he was ruled out of today’s clash with Rangers.

The former-Ger had been hoping to make a faster-than-expected recovery from a groin injury in order to play some part this week.

He missed out against Dundee United and the League Cup quarter-final against St Johnstone in the past few days.

And the injury hasn’t healed in time to be involved today, though he may return to training next week.

There are also doubts over central defender Ryan Sweeney after his head knock against United and striker Jason Cummings following a bout of illness.

“Sweeney and Jason both trained this week,” said manager James McPake.

“Jason was very weak and we’ve been careful because he’s had Covid twice. It’s not Covid, I must say.

“But he was really weak. He did come in and do a bit earlier this week but he was struggling. He came in on Thursday and felt better and trained fully on Friday.

“He’s getting better but isn’t feeling 100%.

“As long as Sweeney is OK, I’d never risk him with a head knock.

“If medical people tell me he’s OK then there is a decision to make.”

Striker Leigh Griffiths also has an ankle knock but is expected to feature today against the Ibrox side.

‘Unbelievable chances’

Despite their search for a goal having stretched to four matches in all competitions and still without a win in the league this term, McPake insists matches against Rangers are why the club worked so hard to get promoted.

“We wanted to get into the Premiership for days like this,” he added.

“With big away crowds and a good home crowd and a very good atmosphere.

“It should be a good game of football and that is why we wanted to get back to the Premiership for.

“[Goals] will come because the chances we are missing and creating unbelievable chances.

“We are creating more chances in this league, though, it might be different because we are playing the champions.

“We might not get the same clear-cut chances and so we will need to be even more clinical.

“We just need to put the ball in the net.”