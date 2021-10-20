Hearts boss Robbie Neilson banished from dugout for Dundee and St Johnstone clashes following Rangers red

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has been handed a three-game touchline ban following the Jambos’ 1-1 draw against Rangers.

Neilson was shown two yellow card by referee Don Robertson and accepted the Scottish FA’s offer of a one-match suspension.

However, the former Dundee United manager was also subject to a suspended two-match ban from last season.

That was a consequence of a furious reaction to several key decisions in Hearts’ 3-2 reverse at home to Raith Rovers in January.

As such, Neilson will be banished to the stands for upcoming matches against Dundee, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

The mouth-watering visit of high-flying United on November 6 will represent Neilson’s return to the dugout.