Hearts boss Robbie Neilson banished from dugout for Dundee and St Johnstone clashes following Rangers red By Alan Temple October 20 2021, 1.35pm Unbeaten in the league: Neilson

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has been handed a three-game touchline ban following the Jambos' 1-1 draw against Rangers. Neilson was shown two yellow card by referee Don Robertson and accepted the Scottish FA's offer of a one-match suspension. However, the former Dundee United manager was also subject to a suspended two-match ban from last season. That was a consequence of a furious reaction to several key decisions in Hearts' 3-2 reverse at home to Raith Rovers in January. Seething: Neilson after Hearts' Raith Rovers defeat As such, Neilson will be banished to the stands for upcoming matches against Dundee, St Johnstone and Aberdeen. The mouth-watering visit of high-flying United on November 6 will represent Neilson's return to the dugout. Dundee boss James McPake handed misconduct charge following Aberdeen red card