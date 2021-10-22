Dundee star Shaun Byrne’s injury ‘could have been a lot worse’ but surgery still an option for midfield lynchpin

An error occurred. Please try again.

Initial signs on Shaun Byrne’s knee injury “could have been a lot worse” says Dundee boss James McPake.

The midfielder played a key role in promotion last term and started the season in the Premiership in fine form.

However, he is set for a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off in the 2-1 win over Aberdeen last weekend.

The 28-year-old damaged his knee in a challenge with Dons defender Declan Gallagher in the closing stages of Saturday’s game.

And worries were it could lead to a lengthy spell out.

Surgery?

A scan of the injury this week has shown ligament damage. Whether surgery is required to sort the problem will be decided next week, however.

McPake said: “Shaun will see the specialist on Monday. We got the scan back and there is damage there to one of the ligaments.

“It’s best to wait on the opinion of the specialist and then we’ll know how long it’s going to be.

“With these things it could have been a lot worse.

“It has come back favourable to an extent but we’ll know more from the expert.

“It’s a blow. He’s a great lad, a great trainer and really good about the place.

“He has been excellent and consistent.

“We will have to find a way to play without Shaun on Saturday but we’ve been in this position before.

“The squad is strong and people are coming back.”

Covid

Byrne and striker Alex Jakubiak will be the only absentees for the weekend trip to Hearts.

Lee Ashcroft has shrugged off the cut he suffered against Aberdeen with McPake joking his rugged defender “likes getting stiches”.

And returning for the trip to Tynecastle will be four first-team players missing last weekend after positive Covid tests.

“Everyone else is back bar one, who is back on Friday,” McPake added.

“One of our staff members too we hope is getting better.

“We have the Covid ones back and they are looking OK.”

Danny Mullen

The Dens boss has plenty of attacking options at his disposal for the trip to face the Premiership’s only unbeaten team this term.

Battling Leigh Griffiths, Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan for a starting spot will be Danny Mullen.

After finishing last season with a key goal in the play-off final, the 26-year-old suffered a bad ankle injury just minutes into the season opener against St Mirren.

However, he made a sooner-than-expected recovery from the bench last weekend.

“Danny Mullen is looking really sharp. We’ve missed him this season,” said McPake.

“He showed last season just how much he can offer.

“He has played at Premiership level before and knows what it is all about.

“He is a player you’d rather have in your team than playing against you with the way he plays.

“I’m delighted to have him back and I hope he gets a bit of luck now.”