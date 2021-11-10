Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Tynecastle troubles, Celtic struggles and they think it’s Moldova

By George Cran
November 10 2021, 9.33am
Host Tom Duthie with Graeme Finnan and George Cran (from left).

Both Dundee and Dundee United scored twice over the weekend but couldn’t keep the goals out at the other end.

The Tangerines came unstuck at Tynecastle with a 5-2 defeat but our United writer Ewan Smith tries his best to put something of a positive spin on things.

Dundee man George Cran, however, struggles to do the same for the Dark Blues’ 4-2 home reverse to Celtic but gets some help from Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan on the Dens Park defence.

There are also some wild Scotland predictions before Ewan jets off to sunny Moldova with the Tartan Army.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here:

GEORGE CRAN: Festive period will be make-or-break for Dundee – boss James McPake just has to get his team ready and raring to go

 

