PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Tynecastle troubles, Celtic struggles and they think it's Moldova By George Cran November 10 2021, 9.33am Host Tom Duthie with Graeme Finnan and George Cran (from left). Both Dundee and Dundee United scored twice over the weekend but couldn't keep the goals out at the other end. The Tangerines came unstuck at Tynecastle with a 5-2 defeat but our United writer Ewan Smith tries his best to put something of a positive spin on things. Dundee man George Cran, however, struggles to do the same for the Dark Blues' 4-2 home reverse to Celtic but gets some help from Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan on the Dens Park defence. There are also some wild Scotland predictions before Ewan jets off to sunny Moldova with the Tartan Army. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: GEORGE CRAN: Festive period will be make-or-break for Dundee – boss James McPake just has to get his team ready and raring to go