Dundee Olympia swimming pools could stay shut until at least December By Amie Flett and Matteo Bell November 10 2021, 10.57am Updated: November 10 2021, 1.56pm The Olympia will be shut until further notice. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘Really frustrating’: Users of Dundee Olympia swimming pools hit out at closure uncertainty Carnoustie swim club ‘haemorrhaging’ members as school pools still closed for Covid safety Swimmers left in dark over Dundee Olympia closure as venue shut for third full week over lighting problem Olympia: Dundee swimming pool to remain closed until at least end of week