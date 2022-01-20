Dundee v Rangers clash rescheduled as Sky pick Dens Park clash for live TV coverage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s upcoming clash with Premiership leaders Rangers has been moved for TV coverage, the SPFL has confirmed.

The Dens Park fixture has been put back 24 hours, with the game now kicking off at 12pm on Sunday March 20.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

James McPake’s side have been beaten twice by the Gers this season already.

Their first meeting was a narrow 1-0 victory for Steven Gerrard’s men back in September.

More recently, the Dark Blues were beaten 3-0 at Ibrox at the beginning of December.

The clash in March will be Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first visit to Dens as Rangers manager.