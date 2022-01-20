Dundee v Rangers clash rescheduled as Sky pick Dens Park clash for live TV coverage By Scott Lorimer January 20 2022, 3.53pm Updated: January 20 2022, 4.19pm Dundee star Liam Fontaine takes on Rangers' Kemar Roofe the last time the sides met at Dens Park [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee’s upcoming clash with Premiership leaders Rangers has been moved for TV coverage, the SPFL has confirmed. The Dens Park fixture has been put back 24 hours, with the game now kicking off at 12pm on Sunday March 20. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports. James McPake’s side have been beaten twice by the Gers this season already. Dundee were beaten 3-0 in the last meeting with Rangers. Their first meeting was a narrow 1-0 victory for Steven Gerrard’s men back in September. More recently, the Dark Blues were beaten 3-0 at Ibrox at the beginning of December. The clash in March will be Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first visit to Dens as Rangers manager. 3 talking points from Dundee’s desperate defeat at Livingston Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee manager James McPake admits he’s fighting for survival as Dens boss after poor Livingston loss Dundee team news for Livingston clash: Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings could feature for the Dark Blues Key Dundee man Shaun Byrne on his return from injury, new Dens contract and repaying the love of the Dark Blues support John Souttar agrees to join Rangers, Hearts resist immediate switch