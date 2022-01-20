Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee v Rangers clash rescheduled as Sky pick Dens Park clash for live TV coverage

By Scott Lorimer
January 20 2022, 3.53pm Updated: January 20 2022, 4.19pm
Fontaine takes on Kemar Roofe.
Dundee star Liam Fontaine takes on Rangers' Kemar Roofe the last time the sides met at Dens Park

Dundee’s upcoming clash with Premiership leaders Rangers has been moved for TV coverage, the SPFL has confirmed.

The Dens Park fixture has been put back 24 hours, with the game now kicking off at 12pm on Sunday March 20.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

James McPake’s side have been beaten twice by the Gers this season already.

Dundee were beaten 3-0 in the last meeting with Rangers.
Their first meeting was a narrow 1-0 victory for Steven Gerrard’s men back in September.

More recently, the Dark Blues were beaten 3-0 at Ibrox at the beginning of December.

The clash in March will be Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first visit to Dens as Rangers manager.

