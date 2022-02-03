St Mirren boss confirms interest in former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

St Mirren boss confirms interest in former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths

By Scott Lorimer
February 3 2022, 3.14pm
Leigh Griffiths.
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed he is interested in ex Dundee forward Leigh Griffiths.

The Buddies may find themselves without Eamonn Brophy after he limped off the field in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Brophy could face several weeks on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Goodwin says he is waiting on scan results for his top scorer before deciding his next move.

‘On the list’

if the 25-year-old is ruled out for an extended period, he may turn to Griffiths who left Dundee yesterday after turning down a new contract.

“We’ll wait for the scan to find out what our next move will be,” the St Mirren boss told Clyde 1.

“If it’s going to be four or five weeks then yes, we will look at the free agent market.

“It’s not a market I enjoy looking through because they are free agents for a reason – but needs must.”

Asked specifically about Griffiths, Goodwin replied: “He’s on the list. He is a free agent. I know there are a number of clubs out there speaking to him at the moment so we’ll wait and see what comes.”

Saints link rubbished

The former Scotland and Celtic striker’s Dens Park departure was confirmed yesterday.

James McPake is understood to have offered Griffiths a short term deal until the end of the season on reduced terms, but the player decided to pursue options elsewhere.

Stevie Grieve (inset) has denied St Johnstone are interested in signing ex-Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths

The 31-year-old is also reported to have attracted interest from League One side Queens Park.

Reports this morning also suggested St Johnstone were keen on a move for Griffiths, but that was quickly rubbished by the club’s recruitment chief Stevie Grieve.

Griffiths featured 17 times for Dundee this season scoring just three times as he looked to kick start his career.

