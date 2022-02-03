St Mirren boss confirms interest in former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed he is interested in ex Dundee forward Leigh Griffiths.

The Buddies may find themselves without Eamonn Brophy after he limped off the field in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Brophy could face several weeks on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Goodwin says he is waiting on scan results for his top scorer before deciding his next move.

‘On the list’

if the 25-year-old is ruled out for an extended period, he may turn to Griffiths who left Dundee yesterday after turning down a new contract.

🎥 “He’s on the list, he’s a free agent and we’ll wait to see what comes”. St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin confirms that Leigh Griffiths is a target after the injury to striker Eamonn Brophy pic.twitter.com/BijYmcfb6Z — Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) February 3, 2022

“We’ll wait for the scan to find out what our next move will be,” the St Mirren boss told Clyde 1.

“If it’s going to be four or five weeks then yes, we will look at the free agent market.

“It’s not a market I enjoy looking through because they are free agents for a reason – but needs must.”

Asked specifically about Griffiths, Goodwin replied: “He’s on the list. He is a free agent. I know there are a number of clubs out there speaking to him at the moment so we’ll wait and see what comes.”

Saints link rubbished

The former Scotland and Celtic striker’s Dens Park departure was confirmed yesterday.

James McPake is understood to have offered Griffiths a short term deal until the end of the season on reduced terms, but the player decided to pursue options elsewhere.

The 31-year-old is also reported to have attracted interest from League One side Queens Park.

Reports this morning also suggested St Johnstone were keen on a move for Griffiths, but that was quickly rubbished by the club’s recruitment chief Stevie Grieve.

Griffiths featured 17 times for Dundee this season scoring just three times as he looked to kick start his career.