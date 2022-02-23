Dundee fitness news: Key duo could return for Dark Blues in crucial St Mirren clash as Mark McGhee hails Stephen Robinson Premiership return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have been handed a huge fitness boost ahead of their crucial clash against St Mirren.

A win in Wednesday’s rearranged clash would move the Dee off the bottom of the Premiership – and to within three points of Ross County in 10th.

Team news

And the return to the side of captain Charlie Adam and Jordan Marshall could boost their hopes.

Marshall has been side lined with a hamstring injury since hobbling off against Livingston on January 18.

The fit again left-back is in now in contention for a place in the squad.

Adam, meanwhile, has overcome a back injury, which McGhee initially thought had ruled him out of Wednesday’s clash.

There is also good news on Lee Ashcroft, with the defender back in full training.

The centre back required surgery to correct a hamstring problem and has been out of action since the end of November.

McGhee welcomes Robinson

Meanwhile, Mark McGhee is looking forward to welcoming his former assistant Stephen Robinson to Dens Park as new St Mirren manager.

The pair worked together at Motherwell before McGhee’s departure in 2017.

“It is quite justified St Mirren have turned to him,” McGhee said.

“He has fantastic experience in the league up here and internationally. He has done a lot and is a good manager.

“I wish him luck but only after Wednesday night.”