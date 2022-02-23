Dundee fitness news: Key duo could return for Dark Blues in crucial St Mirren clash as Mark McGhee hails Stephen Robinson Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee fitness news: Key duo could return for Dark Blues in crucial St Mirren clash as Mark McGhee hails Stephen Robinson Premiership return

By Scott Lorimer
February 23 2022, 8.15am Updated: February 23 2022, 10.26am
Mark McGhee has given some positive team news on Jordan Marshall and Charlie Adam.
Dundee have been handed a huge fitness boost ahead of their crucial clash against St Mirren.

A win in Wednesday’s rearranged clash would move the Dee off the bottom of the Premiership – and to within three points of Ross County in 10th.

Team news

And the return to the side of captain Charlie Adam and Jordan Marshall could boost their hopes.

Marshall has been side lined with a hamstring injury since hobbling off against Livingston on January 18.

The fit again left-back is in now in contention for a place in the squad.

Adam, meanwhile, has overcome a back injury, which McGhee initially thought had ruled him out of Wednesday’s clash.

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has returned to full training.
There is also good news on Lee Ashcroft, with the defender back in full training.

The centre back required surgery to correct a hamstring problem and has been out of action since the end of November.

McGhee welcomes Robinson

Meanwhile, Mark McGhee is looking forward to welcoming his former assistant Stephen Robinson to Dens Park as new St Mirren manager.

The pair worked together at Motherwell before McGhee’s departure in 2017.

Stephen Robinson and Mark McGhee during their time together at Motherwell.
“It is quite justified St Mirren have turned to him,” McGhee said.

“He has fantastic experience in the league up here and internationally. He has done a lot and is a good manager.

“I wish him luck but only after Wednesday night.”

