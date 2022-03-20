Dundee boss Mark McGhee says Rangers display is the blueprint for a Dark Blues survival bid: ‘We can’t accept anything less’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee won’t accept anything less than the organisation and commitment his players showed in a spirited defeat to Rangers.

A first-half Christie Elliott headed had given the Premiership’s bottom side an unlikely lead against the reigning champions.

And the Dark Blues were decent value for their half-time lead despite James Tavernier’s penalty miss.

But Rangers stepped up the pressure in the second half, putting Dundee under real pressure before Aaron Ramsey scored on 64 minutes.

Connor Goldson then snatched victory to move the Gers to within three points of Celtic, leaving the home side four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Dens boss McGhee was in the dugout for the first time after his six-game ban ended.

He accepted the result but was pleased with his side’s attitude.

“Rangers deserved to win,” he said.

“There was an inevitability about the second goal with the pressure they brought when we were weakened and running out of energy. We don’t have the changes to make that they are able to.

“As far as I’m concerned, the first half is as good as we can do. We were organised, we had great shape, we made it difficult and were aggressive.

“We scored a great goal, too, so that’s the most important thing for me to take out of the game.”

‘Model we expect’

With seven matches remaining and four points to make up, McGhee expects at least that level from his players between now and the end of the campaign.

They now face a two-week international break before Aberdeen visit Dens on April 2 followed by a derby across the road at Dundee United before the split.

And McGhee says the first-half display against the Gers is a blueprint for the Dark Blues to follow.

He added: “That is a model for what we expect.

“Fans watching today have seen that and have seen what the team is capable of.

“We should expect it each week now. We can’t accept anything less than that.

“The players now have to stand up and be counted.”

Penalty call and fan stoppages

The Sunday lunchtime contest wasn’t short on talking points after the start to the game was delayed by Rangers fans throwing toilet rolls and tennis balls onto the pitch.

The sprinklers also came on during the second half while there was controversy over a first-half penalty award by referee Bobby Madden.

He pointed to the spot after Jordan McGhee grabbed Alfredo Morelos in the area. Replays showed there was minimal contact.

Manager Mark McGhee, though, said: “It’s a light penalty but he does tug him a little bit. As soon as he tugs him, the referee can give a penalty.”

And on the multiple stoppages after visiting fans threw objects onto the pitch, McGhee reckons it was more of a hindrance to their own team.

“I think that helped us to an extent rather than them,” he added.

“Rangers at the moment are renowned for coming out fast and those interruptions didn’t help them.

“It worked against them.”