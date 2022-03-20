Dundee boss Mark McGhee says Rangers display is the blueprint for a Dark Blues survival bid: ‘We can’t accept anything less’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee says Rangers display is the blueprint for a Dark Blues survival bid: ‘We can’t accept anything less’

By George Cran
March 20 2022, 3.20pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee took to the dugout for the first time against Rangers.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee won’t accept anything less than the organisation and commitment his players showed in a spirited defeat to Rangers.

A first-half Christie Elliott headed had given the Premiership’s bottom side an unlikely lead against the reigning champions.

And the Dark Blues were decent value for their half-time lead despite James Tavernier’s penalty miss.

But Rangers stepped up the pressure in the second half, putting Dundee under real pressure before Aaron Ramsey scored on 64 minutes.

Connor Goldson then snatched victory to move the Gers to within three points of Celtic, leaving the home side four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Dens boss McGhee was in the dugout for the first time after his six-game ban ended.

He accepted the result but was pleased with his side’s attitude.

“Rangers deserved to win,” he said.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson (second from right) makes it 2-1.

“There was an inevitability about the second goal with the pressure they brought when we were weakened and running out of energy. We don’t have the changes to make that they are able to.

“As far as I’m concerned, the first half is as good as we can do. We were organised, we had great shape, we made it difficult and were aggressive.

“We scored a great goal, too, so that’s the most important thing for me to take out of the game.”

‘Model we expect’

With seven matches remaining and four points to make up, McGhee expects at least that level from his players between now and the end of the campaign.

They now face a two-week international break before Aberdeen visit Dens on April 2 followed by a derby across the road at Dundee United before the split.

Dundee’s Christie Elliott celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers.

And McGhee says the first-half display against the Gers is a blueprint for the Dark Blues to follow.

He added: “That is a model for what we expect.

“Fans watching today have seen that and have seen what the team is capable of.

“We should expect it each week now. We can’t accept anything less than that.

“The players now have to stand up and be counted.”

Penalty call and fan stoppages

The Sunday lunchtime contest wasn’t short on talking points after the start to the game was delayed by Rangers fans throwing toilet rolls and tennis balls onto the pitch.

The sprinklers also came on during the second half while there was controversy over a first-half penalty award by referee Bobby Madden.

Bobby Madden gives Rangers a penalty and books Jordan McGhee (out of shot).

He pointed to the spot after Jordan McGhee grabbed Alfredo Morelos in the area. Replays showed there was minimal contact.

Manager Mark McGhee, though, said: “It’s a light penalty but he does tug him a little bit. As soon as he tugs him, the referee can give a penalty.”

Dundee staff and stewards clear the goal area at the start of the match.

And on the multiple stoppages after visiting fans threw objects onto the pitch, McGhee reckons it was more of a hindrance to their own team.

“I think that helped us to an extent rather than them,” he added.

“Rangers at the moment are renowned for coming out fast and those interruptions didn’t help them.

“It worked against them.”

