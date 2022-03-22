Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes Dundee loanee Lyall Cameron ‘has a hell of a bright future ahead’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes Dundee loanee Lyall Cameron ‘has a hell of a bright future ahead’

By Scott Lorimer
March 22 2022, 8.00am
Dundee teen Lyall Cameron, currently on loan with Montrose.
Dundee teen Lyall Cameron, currently on loan with Montrose.

Dundee have an ‘outstanding’ talent in their future ranks in Lyall Cameron, according to Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

The 19-year-old Dark Blues winger is on loan with the Gable Endies until the end of the season after joining at the end of February.

Cameron spent the first half of the season on loan with league rivals Peterhead and impressed Petrie enough to make enquiries about his availability.

After making a cameo appearance and a start in their last two games, the teenager was awarded his first 90 minutes for the Links Park side on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to League One leaders Cove Rangers.

While the result wasn’t what Petrie and his side were hoping for, the Mo boss took positives from his side’s display, particularly the shift put in by Cameron.

“I thought Lyall was outstanding,” he said.

“He’s well above his years that young man. He has a hell of a bright future ahead of him, if that’s anything to go by against a team like Cove.

“His maturity, his weight of pass, his ability to find space and his composure on the ball is well above his years and he has an incredible future ahead of him.

“We’re delighted to have him until the end of the season. Hopefully we’ll see more good things coming from him.”

Lennox fitness worry

Meanwhile, Petrie will have to assess the fitness of first-choice keeper Aaron Lennox.

The Australian-born stopper had to pull out of the squad in Saturday’s warm up. The Montrose boss admitted he could be a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton.

Aaron Lennox has penned a new Montrose deal
Aaron Lennox

“Aaron has been outstanding for us,” he said.

“Since he’s came back [from injury] he’s kept three clean sheets. We’ll just have to assess how he is during the week.

“But we’ve got an able back-up in [Allan] Fleming. He had a solid game and made a couple of good saves in the second half.

“So there are no issues if it’s Allan in the goal.”

 

