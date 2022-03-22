Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes Dundee loanee Lyall Cameron ‘has a hell of a bright future ahead’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have an ‘outstanding’ talent in their future ranks in Lyall Cameron, according to Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

The 19-year-old Dark Blues winger is on loan with the Gable Endies until the end of the season after joining at the end of February.

Cameron spent the first half of the season on loan with league rivals Peterhead and impressed Petrie enough to make enquiries about his availability.

After making a cameo appearance and a start in their last two games, the teenager was awarded his first 90 minutes for the Links Park side on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to League One leaders Cove Rangers.

While the result wasn’t what Petrie and his side were hoping for, the Mo boss took positives from his side’s display, particularly the shift put in by Cameron.

“I thought Lyall was outstanding,” he said.

“He’s well above his years that young man. He has a hell of a bright future ahead of him, if that’s anything to go by against a team like Cove.

“His maturity, his weight of pass, his ability to find space and his composure on the ball is well above his years and he has an incredible future ahead of him.

“We’re delighted to have him until the end of the season. Hopefully we’ll see more good things coming from him.”

Lennox fitness worry

Meanwhile, Petrie will have to assess the fitness of first-choice keeper Aaron Lennox.

The Australian-born stopper had to pull out of the squad in Saturday’s warm up. The Montrose boss admitted he could be a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton.

“Aaron has been outstanding for us,” he said.

“Since he’s came back [from injury] he’s kept three clean sheets. We’ll just have to assess how he is during the week.

“But we’ve got an able back-up in [Allan] Fleming. He had a solid game and made a couple of good saves in the second half.

“So there are no issues if it’s Allan in the goal.”