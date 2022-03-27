Dundee fans say owners FAILED to address key issues of open letter and insist they must keep asking tough questions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fans can’t afford to be silent and fail to ask questions of those in charge at Dens Park after two administrations in the past 20 years.

That’s the message from a group of “extremely concerned” supporters who sent Dark Blues owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms an open letter last week.

The American owners responded to that correspondence and have now received a further reply themselves, seen by Courier Sport.

The original open letter suggested ways to improve relations between owners Football Partners Scotland (FPS) and an increasingly “disconnected” fanbase.

It now has almost 1,300 verified signatures added to it by fellow supporters.

‘Questions failed to be asked’

The latest message acknowledges the stability brought to the club by FPS since their arrival, as mentioned in the reply from Keyes and Nelms.

However, it also accused the Americans of failing to “directly address the core element of our open letter”.

And have pressed for an answer to questions on “reinstating fan representation at boardroom level”, committing “fresh ideas” to the board and an AGM or public meeting where fans “are able to ask questions about the running of the club”.

There is also a request for some of the signatories to meet managing director John Nelms to address the questions in person.

The letter from the 10 Dees, including journalist Patrick Barclay and 1893 Foundation ambassadors Ross Day and Scott Roberts, finished with the following paragraph regarding the club’s two administrations in 2003 and 2010:

“In your response you make reference to the events of 2003 and 2010. The circumstances leading up to both are very different but on each occasion questions failed to be asked of those in power.

“We cannot afford to make the same mistake again.”

What did the letter say?

The reply reads: “Dear John and Tim,

“Thank you for responding to our open letter.

“We once again acknowledge the stability you have brought to the club and note the achievements you have listed.

“It is reassuring to hear you restate your commitment to Dundee and we have never doubted that your intentions for the club were anything other than honourable.

“However, we do not feel your reply directly addresses the core element of our open letter – the call for reform to the structure of the club to increase representation, expertise and accountability.

“To that end:

Will you commit to reinstating fan representation at boardroom level?

Will you commit to introducing individuals with new skillsets and fresh ideas to the board of directors?

Will you commit to reintroducing a club AGM, or other public meeting, where shareholders/supporters are able to ask questions about the running of the club?

“Given that the open letter has achieved significant traction – considerably more Dundee supporters have now signed it than attended the recent cup quarter final – we believe we are speaking for a substantial number of fans when we ask whether you will be willing to meet with a small number of the original signatories to address these questions.

“Those who signed the letter gave support to the continuation of FPS ownership but called for fairly moderate reforms to ensure that the club can not only survive this current crisis but thrive in its aftermath.

“In your response you make reference to the events of 2003 and 2010.

“The circumstances leading up to both are very different but on each occasion questions failed to be asked of those in power.

“We cannot afford to make the same mistake again.

“Yours sincerely,

Patrick Barclay

Michael Colgan

Barry Davidson

Ross Day

Michael Garty

Grant Hill

Paul Hocking

Cllr George McIrvine

Ryan Norrie

Scott Roberts”