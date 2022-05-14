Dundee boss Mark McGhee set for Dens Park exit as he says ‘younger coach’ is needed for Championship campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have confirmed manager Mark McGhee will not be kept on beyond the end of his short-term contract.

The 64-year-old arrived at Dens Park in February following the sacking of James McPake, signing a deal until the end of the season.

The Dark Blues were in 11th place when the former Aberdeen and Motherwell boss took over.

However, a run of 12 matches without victory in all competitions saw Dundee drop into the automatic relegation spot.

Though McGhee led his side to a first victory on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Hibs, it proved too little, too late as relegation was confirmed the following day.

‘Process of finding new manager has begun’

Assistant manager Simon Rusk’s departure was revealed last night as he moved into the England youth coaching setup.

And McGhee’s exit has today been announced, though he will take the team against Livingston on Sunday.

A club statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that we have agreed not to renew the contract of Mark McGhee at the conclusion of the cinch Premiership campaign.

“He arrived at the Kilmac Stadium in difficult circumstances and we would like to thank Mark for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.

“We would also like to confirm that Simon Rusk will move on from the club to take up a role with the English FA. We would thank Simon for his efforts and wish him all the best in his upcoming appointment.

“The process of finding a new manager has begun and we will update in due course.”

‘Younger man’

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan is taking on more first-team responsibility as the club start to rebuild ahead of next season.

He will take on the role of director of football and has already begun preparations for the new campaign.

And McGhee says the job is one for a younger man.

He said: “When we took the job we had a real belief that we could stay in the division and we are disappointed that we did not achieve that target.

“The Championship is a division that I feel is suited to a younger coach, one with energy, that is what the players deserve.

“I’m not sure my role is relevant in that environment.

“I would also like to thank John (Nelms) for the opportunity, the players and staff for their commitment, and the fans for their support during my time in charge.

“I wish the club every success in the future.”