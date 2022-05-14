Dundee boss Mark McGhee set for Dens Park exit as he says ‘younger coach’ is needed for Championship campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Mark McGhee set for Dens Park exit as he says ‘younger coach’ is needed for Championship campaign

By George Cran
May 14 2022, 2.23pm Updated: May 14 2022, 4.24pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee.

Dundee have confirmed manager Mark McGhee will not be kept on beyond the end of his short-term contract.

The 64-year-old arrived at Dens Park in February following the sacking of James McPake, signing a deal until the end of the season.

The Dark Blues were in 11th place when the former Aberdeen and Motherwell boss took over.

However, a run of 12 matches without victory in all competitions saw Dundee drop into the automatic relegation spot.

Though McGhee led his side to a first victory on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Hibs, it proved too little, too late as relegation was confirmed the following day.

‘Process of finding new manager has begun’

Assistant manager Simon Rusk’s departure was revealed last night as he moved into the England youth coaching setup.

And McGhee’s exit has today been announced, though he will take the team against Livingston on Sunday.

A club statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that we have agreed not to renew the contract of Mark McGhee at the conclusion of the cinch Premiership campaign.

“He arrived at the Kilmac Stadium in difficult circumstances and we would like to thank Mark for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.

“We would also like to confirm that Simon Rusk will move on from the club to take up a role with the English FA. We would thank Simon for his efforts and wish him all the best in his upcoming appointment.

“The process of finding a new manager has begun and we will update in due course.”

‘Younger man’

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan is taking on more first-team responsibility as the club start to rebuild ahead of next season.

He will take on the role of director of football and has already begun preparations for the new campaign.

And McGhee says the job is one for a younger man.

He said: “When we took the job we had a real belief that we could stay in the division and we are disappointed that we did not achieve that target.

“The Championship is a division that I feel is suited to a younger coach, one with energy, that is what the players deserve.

“I’m not sure my role is relevant in that environment.

“I would also like to thank John (Nelms) for the opportunity, the players and staff for their commitment, and the fans for their support during my time in charge.

“I wish the club every success in the future.”

Dundee relegated: Where did it all go so badly wrong for the Dark Blues?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier