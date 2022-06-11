Dundee kid Josh Mulligan admits he had to Google Gary Bowyer after new boss was unveiled at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highly-rated Dundee youngster Josh Mulligan admits he didn’t know who new manager Gary Bowyer was before he was announced at Dens Park last week.

The 19-year-old Scotland U/21 international made a first-team breakthrough towards the end of last season.

And he says it was a “bittersweet” campaign for him with the disappointment of relegation overshadowing his rise to top-team football at Dens.

Now, though, he has to impress a new manager after former Blackburn and Salford boss Bowyer took the reins.

Mulligan, though, had to rely on Google to tell him about his new gaffer.

“I didn’t know a lot about the new manager but I’ve looked him up and I’ve heard he’s experienced,” Mulligan told the Sun while on U/21 duty.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season and getting started with him.

“As far as I’m aware none of the boys have met him yet as we’re all still off.

“I really liked Mark (McGhee), though, so I hope he does well in the future. I wished him all the best and he did the same with me.

“But now I need to get off to a good start in pre-season to show the new manager what I can do.

“The main thing will be to ensure I’m really fit and sharp when we all go back.”

Bittersweet

Mulligan’s summer break will be a short one.

The former Peterhead loanee played 90 minutes for Scot Gemmill’s U/21s in Denmark on Friday, helping the side to a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

While pre-season training at Dundee is set to begin once more next weekend.

Though he enjoyed the ending to last season, where he scored twice in the final two matches, he’s already focused on getting the Dark Blues promoted at the first time of asking.

“Last season was bittersweet. Obviously it wasn’t a good season for the club but for me personally it was,” Mulligan added.

“Now all I am thinking of is getting Dundee back up into the Premiership.

“No one will underestimate how hard it will be to do that.”