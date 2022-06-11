Dundee kid Josh Mulligan admits he had to Google Gary Bowyer after new boss was unveiled at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee kid Josh Mulligan admits he had to Google Gary Bowyer after new boss was unveiled at Dens Park

By George Cran
June 11 2022, 11.03am Updated: June 11 2022, 11.05am
Dundee youngster Josh Mulligan.
Dundee youngster Josh Mulligan.

Highly-rated Dundee youngster Josh Mulligan admits he didn’t know who new manager Gary Bowyer was before he was announced at Dens Park last week.

The 19-year-old Scotland U/21 international made a first-team breakthrough towards the end of last season.

And he says it was a “bittersweet” campaign for him with the disappointment of relegation overshadowing his rise to top-team football at Dens.

Now, though, he has to impress a new manager after former Blackburn and Salford boss Bowyer took the reins.

New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer enjoys the moment at his Dens Park unveiling
New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer enjoys the moment at his Dens Park unveiling

Mulligan, though, had to rely on Google to tell him about his new gaffer.

“I didn’t know a lot about the new manager but I’ve looked him up and I’ve heard he’s experienced,” Mulligan told the Sun while on U/21 duty.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season and getting started with him.

“As far as I’m aware none of the boys have met him yet as we’re all still off.

“I really liked Mark (McGhee), though, so I hope he does well in the future. I wished him all the best and he did the same with me.

“But now I need to get off to a good start in pre-season to show the new manager what I can do.

“The main thing will be to ensure I’m really fit and sharp when we all go back.”

Bittersweet

Mulligan’s summer break will be a short one.

Josh Mulligan finished last season in fine form.

The former Peterhead loanee played 90 minutes for Scot Gemmill’s U/21s in Denmark on Friday, helping the side to a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

While pre-season training at Dundee is set to begin once more next weekend.

Though he enjoyed the ending to last season, where he scored twice in the final two matches, he’s already focused on getting the Dark Blues promoted at the first time of asking.

“Last season was bittersweet. Obviously it wasn’t a good season for the club but for me personally it was,” Mulligan added.

“Now all I am thinking of is getting Dundee back up into the Premiership.

“No one will underestimate how hard it will be to do that.”

Dundee No2 reveals new management duo aim to cure Dark Blues’ Premiership ‘hangover’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]