Dundee fixtures 2022/23: Gary Bowyer era kicks off with home clash against likely promotion rivals

Dundee will face Partick Thistle on the Championship’s opening day as the Gary Bowyer era kicks off.

The Dark Blues are targeting a swift return to the top flight under their new manager.

And they’ll be aiming to soothe the pain of relegation with a quick start to life in the second tier.

That will see them welcome Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle to Dens Park on July 30.

Dundee were promoted from the Championship last year after a stirring play-off success.The pressure will be on Bowyer and his team as they drop down from the top division.

But the Championship is always a hard slog for any side with plenty of pitfalls awaiting the unwary.

And there will be plenty of sides looking to take a big scalp in the shape of the Dark Blues.

Dundee will be favourites for the title but they’ll have to work hard to top the table come May.

Fixture list in full

July/August

Jul 30: Partick Thistle (H); Aug 6: Raith Rovers (A); Aug 13: Arbroath (H); Aug 20: Morton (A); Aug 27: Ayr United (A).

September

Sep 3: Queen’s Park (H); Sep 10: Cove Rangers (A); Sep 17: Inverness Caledonian Thistle (H).

October

Oct 1: Hamilton Accies (A); Oct 8: Arbroath (A); Oct 15: Ayr United (H): Oct 22: Morton (H); Oct 29: Queen’s Park (A).

November

Nov 5: Partick Thistle (A); Nov 12: Raith Rovers (H); Nov 19: Hamilton Accies (H).

December

Dec 3: Inverness Caledonian Thistle (A); Dec 17: Cove Rangers (H); Dec 24: Ayr United (A).

January 2023

Jan 2: Arbroath (H); Jan 7: Raith Rovers (A); Jan 14: Partick Thistle (H); Jan 28: Queen’s Park (H).

February

Feb 4: Hamilton Accies (A); Feb 18: Morton (A); Feb 25: Inverness Caledonian Thistle (H).

March

Mar 4: Cove Rangers (A); Mar 11: Ayr United (H); Mar 18: Partick Thistle (A); Mar 25: Raith Rovers (H).

April

Apr 1: Hamilton Accies (H); Apr 8: Arbroath (A): Apr 15: Morton (H); Apr 22: Inverness Caledonian Thistle (A): Apr 29: Cove Rangers (H).

May

May 5: Queen’s Park (A).