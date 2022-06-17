Dundee fixtures 2022/23: Gary Bowyer era kicks off with home clash against likely promotion rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee fixtures 2022/23: Gary Bowyer era kicks off with home clash against likely promotion rivals

By George Cran
June 17 2022, 9.00am
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.

Dundee will face Partick Thistle on the Championship’s opening day as the Gary Bowyer era kicks off.

The Dark Blues are targeting a swift return to the top flight under their new manager.

And they’ll be aiming to soothe the pain of relegation with a quick start to life in the second tier.

That will see them welcome Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle to Dens Park on July 30.

Dundee were promoted from the Championship last year after a stirring play-off success.The pressure will be on Bowyer and his team as they drop down from the top division.

But the Championship is always a hard slog for any side with plenty of pitfalls awaiting the unwary.

And there will be plenty of sides looking to take a big scalp in the shape of the Dark Blues.

Dundee will be favourites for the title but they’ll have to work hard to top the table come May.

Fixture list in full

July/August

Jul 30: Partick Thistle (H); Aug 6: Raith Rovers (A); Aug 13: Arbroath (H); Aug 20: Morton (A); Aug 27: Ayr United (A).

September

Sep 3: Queen’s Park (H); Sep 10: Cove Rangers (A); Sep 17: Inverness Caledonian Thistle (H).

October

Oct 1: Hamilton Accies (A); Oct 8: Arbroath (A); Oct 15: Ayr United (H): Oct 22: Morton (H); Oct 29: Queen’s Park (A).

November

Nov 5: Partick Thistle (A); Nov 12: Raith Rovers (H); Nov 19: Hamilton Accies (H).

December

Dec 3: Inverness Caledonian Thistle (A); Dec 17: Cove Rangers (H); Dec 24: Ayr United (A).

January 2023

Jan 2: Arbroath (H); Jan 7: Raith Rovers (A); Jan 14: Partick Thistle (H); Jan 28: Queen’s Park (H).

February

Feb 4: Hamilton Accies (A); Feb 18: Morton (A); Feb 25: Inverness Caledonian Thistle (H).

March

Mar 4: Cove Rangers (A); Mar 11: Ayr United (H); Mar 18: Partick Thistle (A); Mar 25: Raith Rovers (H).

April

Apr 1: Hamilton Accies (H); Apr 8: Arbroath (A): Apr 15: Morton (H); Apr 22: Inverness Caledonian Thistle (A): Apr 29: Cove Rangers (H).

May

May 5: Queen’s Park (A).

Conversation

