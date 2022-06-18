Cammy Kerr: Now is the time to strip everything back and say this is Dundee, a massive club in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cammy Kerr: Now is the time to strip everything back and say this is Dundee, a massive club in the city

By George Cran
June 18 2022, 8.30am Updated: June 18 2022, 9.35am
It was a season to forget for Dundee.
Dundee's Cammy Kerr.

The shock of last season’s relegation should be a watershed moment for Dundee as a football club.

That’s the feeling of club stalwart Cammy Kerr.

The long-serving right-back is in his testimonial year at Dens Park and says the meek nature of the last campaign was a culmination of things over a number of years.

Now, though, despite dropping to the Championship, the club is attempting to reinvent itself.

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is on top of first-team matters, there is a new manager in Gary Bowyer and a new training facility at Gardyne Campus of D&A College.

A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time
A dejected Cammy Kerr last season against St Mirren.

And Kerr says there is an opportunity now for the club to get things right.

“This not where Dundee should be and it has been an accumulation of loads of things that have happened throughout the years,” Kerr said.

“Now is the time to really strip everything back and say this is Dundee, a massive club in the city.

“Make the community the heart of it and let’s really get back to what the club should be about.

“That’s the main thing and once you start doing that, you get the right people in, a good core then things will go in the right direction.”

‘Bridge that gap’

A local boy, Kerr admits he doesn’t look too far when it comes to targets to aim for.

In his decade at the club, the Dark Blues have yo-yoed between the top two divisions.

Rivals Dundee United have done similar with four years in the Championship but are now awaiting the draw for a return to European football after a fourth-place finish last term.

“I always look across the road at Dundee United and that should be who you look at and want to compete against,” Kerr added.

Cammy Kerr challenges Ilmari Niskanen in a derby match last season.

“Right now we can’t say we compete against Dundee United because we are not in the same league.

“But if you start getting all the other things right, then slowly you can start to bridge that gap.

“Dundee and United should be competing at a high level and it is up to us as players and staff to go and make that happen in the short term but longer term, there needs to be a consolidation of this football club.”

‘I listen to what he says’

Kerr and his team-mates will return for pre-season training on Monday with a new management team to impress in Bowyer and No 2 Billy Barr.

Bowyer has moved north of the border after 10 years in English football management where he took charge of Blackburn Rovers and most recently Salford City.

His successful time at Blackpool, however, has been Kerr’s focus.

Mainly because he had a former team-mate who worked under Bowyer at Bloomfield Road in Jim McAlister.

Jim McAlister.

Now in the backroom staff at Rangers, McAlister was part of the Blackpool side who won promotion from League Two.

And he spoke highly of his former gaffer.

Kerr said: “The day he was announced, I spoke with Jim McAlister.

“He said he was one of the best managers he had worked with, a great, honest person.

“I like to think I am quite close with Jimmy and speak to him on a regular basis.

“I listen to what he says because he was a great professional when he was at Dundee.

“Jimmy was someone I looked up to so when he says things like that about the new manager, it bodes well going forward.”

