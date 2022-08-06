Dundee kid signs for Elgin City on loan as ex-Dee heads for Ireland to join former Dens team-mate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee youngster Tom Findlay will spend the first half of this season on loan at League Two Elgin City.

The 18-year-old winger is part of Scott Robertson’s development set-up and will head to the Borough Briggs in search of senior football experience.

Elgin are looking to improve on last season’s ninth-placed finish in League Two but have begun the season in poor form.

Last weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to East Fife came on the back of four Premier Sports Cup losses to Ayr, Annan, Queen of the South and St Johnstone, respectively.

Meanwhile, former Dundee loanee Jonathan Afolabi has joined League of Ireland side Bohemians.

The 22-year-old spent a season on loan at Dens Park, scoring four times in 22 games, including a late Scottish Cup equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose.

He scored three times in 15 appearances in a loan spell with League One Airdrieonians last term.

The former Republic of Ireland U/21 international left Celtic in the summer and will join up with former Dark Blues team-mate Declan McDaid in Dublin.

Also plying his trade for Bohemians is former Dundee United midfielder Ali Coote.