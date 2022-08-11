What Dundee can expect from Arbroath this Friday and incredible numbers behind Red Lichties success story

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s footballing focus will turn to Dens Park this Friday night.

The BBC Scotland cameras will be on hand to see Dundee take on local foes Arbroath.

It will be a first meeting of new Dark Blues gaffer Gary Bowyer and his Gayfield counterpart Dick Campbell.

And Campbell will have last season’s Premiership nearly-men fired up for a go at the team who came down from the top-flight.

It promises to be a contest that’s not for the faint of heart.

But what should we expect from the two sides?

Courier Sport’s Dundee writer George Cran and Angus man Scott Lorimer tell us what we can expect under the Friday night lights.

Dundee so far

It’s been a mixed bag in the Championship for Gary Bowyer with a win and a defeat so far.

But they have five wins from six games overall, only the 3-2 home reverse to Partick Thistle blotting the copybook.

The Dark Blues, though, will be determined to put on a show for their fans after such a disappointing league opener against the Jags.

They’ve been a team full of youthful energy but are short of goals for their frontmen this term.

Alex Jakubiak is top scorer on four but picked up an injury on Saturday while Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson are yet to get off the mark.

Set-pieces are a threat for the Dark Blues but Arbroath are strong in defending them, too.

Arbroath so far

The Lichties looked like they had picked up from where the left off last season in the Premier Sports Cup with three straight wins – even brushing off Premiership St Mirren.

In the Championship, though, they’ve drawn blank so far with two 0-0s.

They were perhaps lucky to come away with a draw against Ayr, then were left frustrated at home to Inverness.

Defensively they are completely sound. Their main issue is up front.

In the first half of last season they had Joel Nouble on loan from Livingston causing havoc. Striker Anton Dowds, now of Partick, also chipped in with some crucial goals.

Latterly, there was Jack Hamilton who banged in 10.

This season they are lacking that threat.

Kieran Shanks, signed from Inverurie Locos, looks to be their main striker.

The 20-year-old still has a lot to learn having stepped up four divisions, but what better way to break his duck against the title favourites?

The numbers

Dundee’s record at home to the Red Lichties is a very good one – 17 victories and just three defeats at Dens Park.

The last of those losses came way back in 1979, shortly before the Dark Blues sealed the Division One title.

This Arbroath side is different, though, of course. Since returning to the second tier, Dick Campbell’s team have proved a tricky opponent for the Dark Blues.

But Dundee have come out on top in each meeting at Dens Park – Danny Mullen and Max Anderson scoring in the last clash, a 2-0 win back in March 2021.

While history favours the Dark Blues, Dick Campbell’s men have proved to be a tough nut to crack for others.

Since the turn of the year, Arbroath have lost just FOUR games out of 27.

At the back, the trusted defence of Jason Thomson, Ricky Little, Tam O’Brien and Colin Hamilton conceded the fewest goals in the league – behind Kilmarnock.

And that shows, with the four of them having played a combined 893 games for the Angus club.

Since January, they have helped keep 17 clean sheets in those 27 games.

If Dundee are to get a much needed first home victory since December, they will have a tough job on their hands to get through the miserly Lichties backline.

Key men

Josh Mulligan is very quickly making himself a favourite among Dundee fans.

And against Raith Rovers last weekend he made himself a match-winner with the only goal of the game.

Able to beat his opposite number with ease, Mulligan is one to watch for the Red Lichties and home fans alike.

The 19-year-old has three goals in his last four league games, including two in two at the end of last term.

Last season’s Championship Player of the Year Michael McKenna is a midfield powerhouse but Arbroath’s star man is arguably skipper Tam O’Brien.

The centre-back will return to the side after a one-match suspension after seeing red against Ayr.

O’Brien is a physical player who likes to put himself about. The 31-year-old is just as good with his feet as he is clearing his lines or winning aerial duels.

Dick Campbell refers to him as the best player in the league and that view has been echoed by Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall, who has said O’Brien could easily fit into a Premiership side.