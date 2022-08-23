Return of Dundee’s Jordan McGhee ‘like a brand new signing’ for the Dark Blues as Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan absences explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Return of Dundee’s Jordan McGhee ‘like a brand new signing’ for the Dark Blues as Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan absences explained

By George Cran
August 23 2022, 11.45am Updated: August 23 2022, 12.31pm
Dundee's Jordan McGhee.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee.

Jordan McGhee’s return to fitness has been like having a new signing for Dundee.

That’s according to manager Gary Bowyer who got a first glimpse of what the former Hearts and Falkirk man can provide.

McGhee has missed the entire season so far with an Achilles tendon problem picked up at the start of pre-season.

But he made his long-awaited return to first-team action in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Morton, replacing Paul McGowan for the final 12 minutes at Cappielow.

Dundee boss Bowyer said: “We have a clean bill of health from Saturday, it was good to get minutes into Joe Grayson and to see Jordan McGhee for the first time.

“McGhee was back in training on Monday and there’s been no ill-effects so he’s like having a brand new signing in the group.”

Jordan McGhee comes off the bench for Dundee.
Jordan McGhee comes off the bench for Dundee.

Throughout his time at Dens Park, McGhee has been a reliable and versatile option for the side.

Having played predominantly as a right-back in his previous career, McGhee showed he could step into central defence when needed.

He played much of last season in the Premiership in the middle of the backline but has also filled in at left-back and took the Championship by storm as a midfielder in season 2020/21.

Bowyer, though, is reluctant to pigeon-hole the 26-year-old into one position.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

“He has expressed a desire to play in midfield but his main objective is to help the team and that’s a great attitude to have,” the Dundee boss added.

“We got him on the pitch for the first time this season and I was impressed with what I saw from his cameo.

“I can’t wait to see more from him.”

Missing men

Missing from Saturday’s squad were frontmen Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan.

Sheridan made a long-awaited return to a matchday squad for the 3-2 victory over Arbroath but remained on the bench and was absent in Greenock.

Alex Jakubiak
Alex Jakubiak has been in fine goalscoring form this season.

Top scorer Jakubiak, meanwhile, missed that game and Saturday’s trip to Greenock after picking up a hamstring issue against Raith Rovers earlier in the month.

“Jak had only been back for one full training session so I wanted him to do more before putting him back in the squad,” Bowyer explained.

“Because of the length of time Cillian has been out, there’s always the possibility of him feeling soreness or niggles.

“He didn’t feel right ahead of the game so we’re not going to rush him.”

