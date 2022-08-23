Return of Dundee’s Jordan McGhee ‘like a brand new signing’ for the Dark Blues as Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan absences explained

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan McGhee’s return to fitness has been like having a new signing for Dundee.

That’s according to manager Gary Bowyer who got a first glimpse of what the former Hearts and Falkirk man can provide.

McGhee has missed the entire season so far with an Achilles tendon problem picked up at the start of pre-season.

But he made his long-awaited return to first-team action in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Morton, replacing Paul McGowan for the final 12 minutes at Cappielow.

Dundee boss Bowyer said: “We have a clean bill of health from Saturday, it was good to get minutes into Joe Grayson and to see Jordan McGhee for the first time.

“McGhee was back in training on Monday and there’s been no ill-effects so he’s like having a brand new signing in the group.”

Throughout his time at Dens Park, McGhee has been a reliable and versatile option for the side.

Having played predominantly as a right-back in his previous career, McGhee showed he could step into central defence when needed.

He played much of last season in the Premiership in the middle of the backline but has also filled in at left-back and took the Championship by storm as a midfielder in season 2020/21.

Bowyer, though, is reluctant to pigeon-hole the 26-year-old into one position.

“He has expressed a desire to play in midfield but his main objective is to help the team and that’s a great attitude to have,” the Dundee boss added.

“We got him on the pitch for the first time this season and I was impressed with what I saw from his cameo.

“I can’t wait to see more from him.”

Missing men

Missing from Saturday’s squad were frontmen Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan.

Sheridan made a long-awaited return to a matchday squad for the 3-2 victory over Arbroath but remained on the bench and was absent in Greenock.

Top scorer Jakubiak, meanwhile, missed that game and Saturday’s trip to Greenock after picking up a hamstring issue against Raith Rovers earlier in the month.

“Jak had only been back for one full training session so I wanted him to do more before putting him back in the squad,” Bowyer explained.

“Because of the length of time Cillian has been out, there’s always the possibility of him feeling soreness or niggles.

“He didn’t feel right ahead of the game so we’re not going to rush him.”