PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as Dundee head for Ayr?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United need a win badly.

But next is champions Celtic so what do the Tangerines need to do this Sunday?

Dundee, meanwhile, are back on the box as they head to Ayr United on Friday night.

Shaun Byrne has been told he can leave – what does that mean for the Dee?

The Twa Teams boys tackle the big questions as George Cran is joined by Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan.

This week Dundee writer George takes the lead as Dundee United man Alan talks about his chat with Tony Asghar and Graeme reveals his sunbathing tips from Greenock.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: