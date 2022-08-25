PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as Dundee head for Ayr? By George Cran August 25 2022, 6.04pm 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United need a win badly. But next is champions Celtic so what do the Tangerines need to do this Sunday? Dundee, meanwhile, are back on the box as they head to Ayr United on Friday night. Shaun Byrne has been told he can leave – what does that mean for the Dee? The Twa Teams boys tackle the big questions as George Cran is joined by Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. This week Dundee writer George takes the lead as Dundee United man Alan talks about his chat with Tony Asghar and Graeme reveals his sunbathing tips from Greenock. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee FC Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 Ayr v Dundee: Impressive numbers behind Honest Men's start and what Dark Blues can… 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest… 0 PODCAST: Dundee United should 'absolutely' sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis 0 GEORGE CRAN: Why has Dundee boss Gary Bowyer told Shaun Byrne his time at… 0 Return of Dundee's Jordan McGhee 'like a brand new signing' for the Dark Blues… 0 LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn't be a worry but pressure is on… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won't get 'bogged down' this season as he… 0 More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Lorry strikes village pub as drivers ignore diversions 0