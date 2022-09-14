RAB DOUGLAS: It’s nobody’s fault Dundee didn’t see the best of Jason Cummings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

RAB DOUGLAS: It’s nobody’s fault Dundee didn’t see the best of Jason Cummings

By Rab Douglas
September 14 2022, 6.00pm Updated: September 14 2022, 6.54pm
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

Congratulations to Jason Cummings on his call-up for Australia.

It does feel a bit strange that someone who has been capped twice for Scotland can switch allegiance mid-career but he isn’t the first and won’t be the last to take advantage of the friendlies rule.

I don’t think he would have been on Steve Clarke’s radar any more so it’s not as if he’s turned his back on our country.

This is a chance of a lifetime to go to a World Cup and nobody would expect him to say ‘thanks but no thanks’.

Let’s face it, Jason has reinvented himself Down Under.

It’s a great story.

He’s scoring goals for fun in the A League and, by all accounts, is loving the lifestyle as well.

From the day he broke through at Hibs you could see here was a really talented striker.

It didn’t work out for him in England but there were flashes of the player we remembered when he scored against Liverpool for Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

Dundee fans will probably be thinking ‘why didn’t it work out at Dens?’

You wouldn’t say it was a total disaster, by any means.

Jason scored in four games in a row not long after arriving and he was joint top scorer even though he signed midway through the season.

But he was in and out of the team towards the end of the promotion campaign and an unused sub in the two play-off games against Kilmarnock.

Then he didn’t score many in the Premiership and was allowed to leave, along with Leigh Griffiths.

If ever there was a ‘two plus two equals four’ signing, Jason and Dundee felt like one to me at the time.

But sometimes it’s impossible to put your finger on the reason it ends up being ‘two plus two equals five’.

Confidence, style of football, injuries at the wrong time and loads of other factors come into play.

And the fall-out with James McPake at the end didn’t reflect well on him.

Of course, it’s ironic that at a time Dundee are looking for new strikers, one they let leave is in the form of his life and might be going to a World Cup in a couple of months.

But sometimes you just have to say ‘that’s football’.

Dundee aren’t the only ones needing a striker.

We’re working hard to bring one in at Gayfield.

Hopefully the gaffer has got Billy Reid in his contacts book and we can get a 20-goal-a-season man up from Chelsea!

Joking aside, with the way in which Anton Dowds, Joel Nouble and Jack Hamilton have enhanced their careers, the club should sell itself.

Anton Dowds enjoyed his time at Arbroath last season.
Anton Dowds enjoyed his time at Arbroath last season, as did Joel Nouble.

Like other lower league sides in Scotland, we’re finding out that the loan and free market is a hard one.

But I’m sure the gaffer will end up getting the right player in.

It’s no shock that Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the Brighton job.

But I don’t think Celtic fans have to worry about him taking a leaf out of Brendan Rodgers’ book.

My old team are just starting their Champions League group stage and they look like they are just going to get better and better in the league.

Ange will know when it feels like a natural end to a chapter but this isn’t it.

