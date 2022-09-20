LEE WILKIE: Dundee can’t treat SPFL Trust Trophy trip to The New Saints as jolly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee suffered a sore one at the hands of Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday.

The Dark Blues really should be winning every home game in the Championship.

It’s not a result they would have wanted because they are going into three tough away games after this Friday.

They won’t play at Dens now until October 15 – against surprise package Ayr United.

If you win your home games, it makes it easier to go into the away games and take a draw.

Now they are going to have to travel to Hamilton, Cove and Arbroath and win to get themselves up there again.

Gary Bowyer was not happy with the referee on Saturday.

There are always decisions that will go against you but I think Dundee have to defend properly and take their opportunities, which they didn’t do.

Bowyer’s comments probably come from frustration and you can expect that.

Different challenge in The New Saints

Dundee now face an entirely different opponent in The New Saints on Friday. I think it’s a good distraction for them.

If it was close to other big league games it would be different but they have a bit of time to recover.

I think it has come at a good time and is something different for the players to focus on, away from the stress of the Championship.

But Dundee will have to have their wits about them. The game will be a really tough one.

We’ve seen that previously with the teams from Wales and Ireland. They are of a good standard.

The New Saints have former Dunfermline ace Declan McManus in their side, a player who has caused the Dee trouble in the past.

It will be a test but they can’t treat it as a jolly, they have to be positive about it.

The last thing they want is to come off the back of a defeat against Inverness at home, then travel all the way down there and face another one.