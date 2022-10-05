GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s only consistency is inconsistency – Dark Blues can’t afford any more slip-ups after Cove cave-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s only consistency is inconsistency – Dark Blues can’t afford any more slip-ups after Cove cave-in

By George Cran
October 5 2022, 7.30am
Cove Rangers celebrate at full-time after seeing off Dundee. (Image: SNS)
Cove Rangers celebrate at full-time after seeing off Dundee. (Image: SNS)

Dundee must be the world’s most consistently inconsistent team.

How can the same group of players be solid in defence one game and then absolutely dreadful the next?

That’s what’s happened in the last two fixtures – a good, solid clean sheet at Hamilton followed by the flakiest of defeats at Cove Rangers.

To add salt to the wound, Jim McIntyre was the man dishing out the defeat from the home dugout, too.

Current Dundee manager Gary Bowyer shakes hands with former Dee boss Jim McIntyre.

This same Dundee defence we saw wilt under pressure from last season’s League One champions have kept six clean sheets in their last 10 games.

It’s just so difficult to fathom.

Again and again and again

But it all comes down to mentality.

And it’s a problem we have seen surface again and again and again over the past few seasons.

When things are going well, Dundee are great.

Connor Scully (No 4) scores a superb overhead kick to put Cove Rangers 3-1 up against Dundee. (Image: SNS)

Popping the ball around for fun, taking men on and creating chances.

They don’t score many of them, to be fair, but that’s a side issue.

But when things go against them, they look like conceding at every turn.

McGhee mistakes

Jordan McGhee had the armband at the Balmoral last night but must bear the brunt of the criticism.

His manager may not have named him but he called out two crucial moments in the game when dissecting the defending and decision-making from his team.

First, a very strange defensive header from a Cove Rangers free-kick.

Usually a defender would head out but McGhee headed wide instead.

Cove took full advantage as the ball was put back across goal and ended up in the corner.

Manager Bowyer in the Dundee dugout.

In the second half McGhee did really well as he strode forward, bearing down on the Cove box.

But his conviction disappeared in the important moment.

The chance was there to shoot but he chose to pass and put the ball behind his target, setting their opponents off on the counter-attack.

From there Dundee are scrambling and never regain any sort of control before Connor Scully unleashed a fabulous finish.

He topped that just four minutes later with an overhead kick with the Dundee defence dazed and confused.

With that, the game and the points were gone.

Mercy of Partick Thistle

A fourth league defeat in just nine games, the Dark Blues are now at the mercy of Partick Thistle as they sit four points behind the Jags having played a game more.

It’s early to be making any sort of predictions.

Zak Rudden and Charlie Gilmour battle for the ball.

However, that is not a good position to be in, by any means.

With Thistle playing on Friday at Inverness, Dundee could be seven points behind by the time they line up at Arbroath.

Whatever the result in the Highlands, the Dark Blues just can’t afford to drop any more points this week.

What should have been the time for Dundee to kick into gear has turned into the same old story.

Disappointment.

