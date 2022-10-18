Ryan Sweeney vows Dundee ‘are not going to Rangers to make up the numbers’ as he aims to exorcise Ibrox demon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ryan Sweeney vows Dundee ‘are not going to Rangers to make up the numbers’ as he aims to exorcise Ibrox demon

By George Cran
October 18 2022, 10.27pm Updated: October 19 2022, 6.19am
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney (Image: SNS).
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney (Image: SNS).

Dundee won’t be taking any notice of Rangers’ recent troubles when they arrive as big underdogs at Ibrox on Wednesday.

The Dark Blues will be the first visitors to the Govan stronghold since a Mo Salah-inspired Liverpool ran riot in the Champions League, winning 7-1.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers have lost five of their last nine matches, though four of those were in Europe’s premier competition and the fifth against Celtic.

For Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney, the four straight domestic victories in amongst that run are more important.

“They are only two points off the top of the table,” he said.

Rangers defeated Motherwell at the weekend (Image: Shutterstock)

“I know the Champions League has posed different problems for them but they are playing against top, top quality opposition and some of the best players in the world.

“I think for us it is not about listening to stuff that goes on outside, it is all about what we can do.

“We will put together a plan, go there and frustrate them, then hopefully be a threat when going forward.

“Going to Rangers is difficult for anyone.

“But we are going there with full belief that we can go through.

“We are not going there just to make up the numbers – we are in the quarter-final and we want to get through to the semis.”

‘Things we can draw on’

Last season was a struggle throughout for Dundee in the Premiership.

However, Sweeney says the Dark Blues can take some heart from their displays against Rangers.

At home they led before being narrowly beaten 2-1 in March after a 1-0 reverse earlier in the campaign.

Ryan Sweeney challenges Fashion Sakala at Dens (Image: SNS).

At Ibrox they were comfortably beaten but a good defensive display in the first half is something to draw belief from.

“I think we only played Rangers once at Ibrox last season but we had two games at Dens in the league,” Sweeney added.

“We missed a penalty and lost 1-0. And they scored late on to win 2-1.

“So there are little things that we can draw on. The lads are used to playing there so it’s not an overwhelming experience.

“They are going to see a lot of the ball. That’s standard for the way they play and the type of player they’ve got.

“After 35-40 minutes, we were right in the game. I think the first goal was a deflection.

“To be fair, second half they came out, Adam (Legzdins) had to pull off a few unbelievable saves and they got the second and the third.”

Ibrox demon

Adam Legzdins gets team-mate Ryan Sweeney up after an Ibrox own goal (Image: Shutterstock)

The second was an unfortunate own goal by Sweeney himself, a memory he’s keen to exorcise with a good performance this week – even if just to stop Legzdins reminding him of it.

“The guy’s put in a cross. I remember the striker was off the back of me,” Sweeney recalled.

“The last time I checked the ball was coming in and he held his run back so I probably had a bit more time than I thought.

“I was on the stretch as well and then I put it past Ads, which he still tells me about.”

