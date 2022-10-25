LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans’ frustration understandable – boss Gary Bowyer is quickly learning expectation level at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans’ frustration understandable – boss Gary Bowyer is quickly learning expectation level at Dens

By Lee Wilkie
October 25 2022, 7.00am Updated: October 25 2022, 9.08am
Dundee and Greenock Morton played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
Dundee and Greenock Morton played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

I think Gary Bowyer will have quickly learned the mentality of Dundee fans after Saturday’s stalemate with Morton.

In the Championship, Dees expect their team to be top of the league.

And expect to be beating the likes of Greenock Morton at Dens Park.

I can understand the frustration of the supporters but I am confident the Dark Blues will begin to show their dominance in the next couple of months.

Saturday, though, was a big missed opportunity to do just that – Partick Thistle lost, Inverness drew.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the bench during the 0-0 draw with Morton (Image: SNS).

At home to Ton, Dundee should be winning that and moving up the table.

So a 0-0 at home is a major anti-climax for supporters.

Team selection

Bowyer’s team selection on Saturday, though, surprised me.

I thought we were getting to the stage where they had found a steady team.

There were a lot of changes with players moved around the pitch.

In my experience that rarely works.

Fair enough, defensively they did well and kept a clean sheet but they struggled to find fluency going forward.

Huge games coming

The next two games are huge for Dundee – on the road to Queen’s Park on Friday and then the Jags.

Both have shown themselves to be dangerous but inconsistent lately.

The Spiders will be a tricky test – Dundee desperately need the boost of a big win.

