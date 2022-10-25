LEE WILKIE: Dundee fans’ frustration understandable – boss Gary Bowyer is quickly learning expectation level at Dens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I think Gary Bowyer will have quickly learned the mentality of Dundee fans after Saturday’s stalemate with Morton.

In the Championship, Dees expect their team to be top of the league.

And expect to be beating the likes of Greenock Morton at Dens Park.

I can understand the frustration of the supporters but I am confident the Dark Blues will begin to show their dominance in the next couple of months.

Saturday, though, was a big missed opportunity to do just that – Partick Thistle lost, Inverness drew.

At home to Ton, Dundee should be winning that and moving up the table.

So a 0-0 at home is a major anti-climax for supporters.

Team selection

Bowyer’s team selection on Saturday, though, surprised me.

I thought we were getting to the stage where they had found a steady team.

There were a lot of changes with players moved around the pitch.

In my experience that rarely works.

Fair enough, defensively they did well and kept a clean sheet but they struggled to find fluency going forward.

Huge games coming

The next two games are huge for Dundee – on the road to Queen’s Park on Friday and then the Jags.

Both have shown themselves to be dangerous but inconsistent lately.

The Spiders will be a tricky test – Dundee desperately need the boost of a big win.