Comment

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee fan patience is straining but one man is key to Dee happiness

By George Cran
October 26 2022, 7.00am Updated: October 26 2022, 12.35pm
Dundee celebrate Paul McMullan's opener against Ayr
Dundee celebrate Paul McMullan's opener against Ayr (Image: SNS).

Dundee’s last two outings told me plenty.

First, that patience from the stands with manager Gary Bowyer has its limits and that might not be far off.

Secondly, that the Championship is as reliably bonkers as its ever been.

Thirdly – and most important I think – Paul McMullan is the key to any dark blue attacking success.

With the first point I think it’s far too early for that. I’m not a Dundee fan so I don’t have the same emotional reaction and supporters can feel whatever they like as far as I’m concerned.

But this is a new manager with his feet barely under the table who hasn’t been able to bring in the players he wants.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).

A 0-0 at home to Morton isn’t a good result by any means but they are still within touching distance of the top of the table and they haven’t even got going yet.

I’m still confident Dundee will click into gear and start moving up that table.

Let’s see if I revise that opinion in a fortnight’s time after games against Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle

As for the division itself, it’s not natural for a league to be so close – I looked at the as-it-stands table at half-time on Saturday and the top four were all on 20 points.

Had Jordan Marshall netted his effort just after half-time at Dens, Dundee would have made it five on 20.

Bonkers.

Key man

The third point, however, is the one I’m most interested in.

Dundee have only failed to score in three games this season – twice against Morton and once at Ibrox last week.

Paul McMullan takes on Arbroath player
Paul McMullan takes on Arbroath. (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)

They’ve not found the net in the past two games which is very unlike them.

They were without Paul McMullan for the trip to Rangers and he was only a substitute against Ton.

To me, there’s a clear correlation between Dundee’s lack of goals and their missing winger.

The Dark Blues are a completely different side with McMullan on the flank.

The former United man proved the last time the Dee won promotion he was just too fast for the Championship.

And he’s showing that once more this term.

Impact

His performance against Ayr last weekend was superb, the best by any Dundee player this season.

McMullan came off the bench on Saturday
McMullan came off the bench on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

That day he got the goal that so often eludes him.

But the creative force was also there.

And it was there on Saturday as well from the bench.

Zak Rudden’s effort off the post came from a McMullan cross, Lee Ashcroft’s late header over the bar was another.

That he seems to be over the knock that kept him out against Rangers should give Dees plenty of heart ahead of Friday night.

Jekyll and Hyde Spiders

Simon Murray will face his old team
Simon Murray will face his old team on Friday (Image: SNS).

That will be a massive game for both sides.

Queen’s Park have been Jekyll and Hyde in their last two games – losing 5-0 and winning 4-0 – so Dundee have to be wary.

But the Dark Blues go into the game with two wins over the Spiders already this season.

Make it a third and unrest among fans eases – lose and the real pressure starts in earnest.

It’s a big week.

