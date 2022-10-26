Liam Fox pinpoints 3 Dundee United stars who needed reserves action as Tangerines eye ‘massive Dylan Levitt boost’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox pinpoints 3 Dundee United stars who needed reserves action as Tangerines eye ‘massive Dylan Levitt boost’

By Alan Temple
October 26 2022, 7.00am Updated: October 26 2022, 5.43pm
Heartened: Fox
Heartened: Fox

Peter Pawlett is “getting closer” to first-team action with Dundee United – but needs minutes to build fitness and stake his claim.

That is the assertion of boss Liam Fox, who welcomed Pawlett’s cameo for United’s reserve side on Tuesday.

Pawlett, 31, has not started a senior match for the Tangerines since a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone in February. Since then, he has undergone serious Achilles surgery and completed a gruelling rehabilitation process.

He made a cathartic substitute appearance in United’s 4-0 demolition of Aberdeen — but has not featured since.

And Fox was delighted to see Pawlett get a much-needed 45 minutes under his belt in the Terrors’ Reserve Cup tie against Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Archie Meekison, Sadat Anaku and Matthew Cudjoe were among the other senior players afforded the opportunity to shine.

Pawlett in action. Image: SNS

Pete (Pawlett) got his first proper game against Dunfermline in the reserves and that’s what he needs,” said Fox.

“He got the initial boost when we got him back on the training pitch. But, because we had games midweek, he probably didn’t get as many training minutes as he would have liked.

“He trained with the younger group for a full week to make sure he got five or six sessions in a row. He’s getting closer now but he needs minutes – he needs training and games.

“He’s a good option to have on the bench and if he has no reaction to Tuesday then he’ll take another step forward.”

He added: “Mathew Cudjoe and Sadat (Anaku) also played, which is good for them because they need a run-out, too.”

Levitt and Watt updates

Fox, meanwhile, is hopeful that Dylan Levitt with return to full training later this week after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at St Mirren with a knee complaint.

Dundee United’s Levitt, pictured, missed out against St Mirren. Image: SNS

“Dylan Levitt did some of the early stuff with us on Tuesday,” explained the Dundee United gaffer. “He should be back with us by the end of the week.

“If he does that, he’ll be involved at the weekend – which would be a massive boost.”

Fox was able to be even more definitive regarding Tony Watt – with three goals in his last six outings – who has shaken off a back knock and will be fit to face his former club, Motherwell, this weekend.

He added: “Tony is fine, he took a whack on his back (against St Mirren) but trained with us on Tuesday morning. He’ll be ready for the weekend.”

Tags

Conversation

