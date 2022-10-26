Liam Fox pinpoints 3 Dundee United stars who needed reserves action as Tangerines eye ‘massive Dylan Levitt boost’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peter Pawlett is “getting closer” to first-team action with Dundee United – but needs minutes to build fitness and stake his claim.

That is the assertion of boss Liam Fox, who welcomed Pawlett’s cameo for United’s reserve side on Tuesday.

Pawlett, 31, has not started a senior match for the Tangerines since a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone in February. Since then, he has undergone serious Achilles surgery and completed a gruelling rehabilitation process.

He made a cathartic substitute appearance in United’s 4-0 demolition of Aberdeen — but has not featured since.

And Fox was delighted to see Pawlett get a much-needed 45 minutes under his belt in the Terrors’ Reserve Cup tie against Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Archie Meekison, Sadat Anaku and Matthew Cudjoe were among the other senior players afforded the opportunity to shine.

“Pete (Pawlett) got his first proper game against Dunfermline in the reserves and that’s what he needs,” said Fox.

“He got the initial boost when we got him back on the training pitch. But, because we had games midweek, he probably didn’t get as many training minutes as he would have liked.

“He trained with the younger group for a full week to make sure he got five or six sessions in a row. He’s getting closer now but he needs minutes – he needs training and games.

“He’s a good option to have on the bench and if he has no reaction to Tuesday then he’ll take another step forward.”

He added: “Mathew Cudjoe and Sadat (Anaku) also played, which is good for them because they need a run-out, too.”

Levitt and Watt updates

Fox, meanwhile, is hopeful that Dylan Levitt with return to full training later this week after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at St Mirren with a knee complaint.

“Dylan Levitt did some of the early stuff with us on Tuesday,” explained the Dundee United gaffer. “He should be back with us by the end of the week.

“If he does that, he’ll be involved at the weekend – which would be a massive boost.”

Fox was able to be even more definitive regarding Tony Watt – with three goals in his last six outings – who has shaken off a back knock and will be fit to face his former club, Motherwell, this weekend.

He added: “Tony is fine, he took a whack on his back (against St Mirren) but trained with us on Tuesday morning. He’ll be ready for the weekend.”