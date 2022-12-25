Dundee mantra won’t change insists boss Gary Bowyer as Dark Blues emulate class of ’74

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer’s Dundee have achieved a feat not seen at Dens Park since one of the club’s great sides of 1973/74.

The team that won the club’s last major trophy, the 1973 League Cup, put together a run of seven straight wins in all competitions in early 1974.

Fast forward almost 49 years and the current Dark Blues have given their fans a Christmas time boost by pulling off the same feat.

Friday’s impressive 2-0 victory over Ayr United saw the Dee go top of the Championship table through the festive period and into the start of 2023.

And meant the last time Dundee didn’t win a game of football was way back on October 28, away to Queen’s Park – their last defeat was at Rangers on the 19th of that month.

Mantra

Next up are struggling Arbroath at Dens Park as this Dundee side look to make it eight on the spin – something not achieved since 1961 when the club’s greatest side won 10 in a row en route to their famous league title.

And boss Bowyer says focus has already switched to that clash with the Red Lichties.

“Not since 1974? That’s some stat,” he said.

“It’s brilliant, of course, but all season our mantra has been ‘next game, next game’.

“That won’t change.

“We’re already looking as staff at the Arbroath game after Christmas.

“I’m delighted with the run we are on.

“But it’s just the next game, that’s what we keep looking at.

“To go to Ayr and keep a clean sheet, being down to 10 men for so long, facing the league’s top goalscorer and to limit him we are really, really pleased.

“It was a massive effort from everyone, the whole squad, everyone.”