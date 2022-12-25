Dundee mantra won’t change insists boss Gary Bowyer as Dark Blues emulate class of ’74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee mantra won’t change insists boss Gary Bowyer as Dark Blues emulate class of ’74

By George Cran
December 25 2022, 8.00am Updated: December 25 2022, 11.37am
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer salutes the travelling Dundee support at Ayr. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer salutes the travelling Dundee support at Ayr. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer’s Dundee have achieved a feat not seen at Dens Park since one of the club’s great sides of 1973/74.

The team that won the club’s last major trophy, the 1973 League Cup, put together a run of seven straight wins in all competitions in early 1974.

Fast forward almost 49 years and the current Dark Blues have given their fans a Christmas time boost by pulling off the same feat.

Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan’s (left) second goal against old club Ayr. Image: SNS.

Friday’s impressive 2-0 victory over Ayr United saw the Dee go top of the Championship table through the festive period and into the start of 2023.

And meant the last time Dundee didn’t win a game of football was way back on October 28, away to Queen’s Park – their last defeat was at Rangers on the 19th of that month.

Mantra

Next up are struggling Arbroath at Dens Park as this Dundee side look to make it eight on the spin – something not achieved since 1961 when the club’s greatest side won 10 in a row en route to their famous league title.

And boss Bowyer says focus has already switched to that clash with the Red Lichties.

“Not since 1974? That’s some stat,” he said.

“It’s brilliant, of course, but all season our mantra has been ‘next game, next game’.

“That won’t change.

Ayr’s Logan Chalmers, on loan from Dundee United, challenges Luke McCowan of Dundee. Image: SNS.

“We’re already looking as staff at the Arbroath game after Christmas.

“I’m delighted with the run we are on.

“But it’s just the next game, that’s what we keep looking at.

“To go to Ayr and keep a clean sheet, being down to 10 men for so long, facing the league’s top goalscorer and to limit him we are really, really pleased.

“It was a massive effort from everyone, the whole squad, everyone.”

