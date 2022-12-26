LEE WILKIE: Dundee have sent ominous message to rest of Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The rest of the Championship will be looking at the form Dundee are in and looking on with fear.

The Dark Blues are in a really good place right now, Friday’s huge win at Ayr United showed how strong the mentality in the group is right now.

Losing Josh Mulligan to a red card so early made me fear for them a little bit.

But they showed real determination, real togetherness to not let that setback cost them.

We’ve seen in recent weeks there is a different mindset about the squad, fostered by manager Gary Bowyer and his staff, and that is being played out in their performances.

Even stronger

If it wasn’t for the form of Queen’s Park, the Championship table would be looking very, very good for Dundee over Christmas and New Year.

With teams still in and around them at the top, Dundee just can’t go letting their form slip at home to Arbroath next Monday, though.

They may even have Zach Robinson back fit for that one which shows just how well they’ve played, picking up win after win without their top scorer available.

Keep things going and very quickly the majority of the division will start to realise there is no turning Dundee around.

And there’s also the January transfer window to come – Dundee could get even stronger with new faces in the right areas.