4 Dundee talking points from Hamilton as unwanted dropped points record rears head again

By George Cran
February 5 2023, 12.00pm Updated: February 5 2023, 12.00pm
Dundee were held to a 1-1 draw by Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee were held to a 1-1 draw by Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

The wind was swirling, the rain was pouring but the win just wouldn’t come.

Dundee were left frustrated at an inability to turn their dominance over Hamilton Accies into three points.

A screamer from Connor Smith put the Dark Blues in trouble but Jordan McGhee’s header levelled things.

A winner, though, couldn’t be found and leaves Gary Bowyer’s side four points behind Queen’s Park with one game in hand.

Kwame Thomas led the line for Dundee. Image: SNS.

But what can we take from the wet and windy day at New Douglas Park?

Toothless

It’s been a regular complaint from manager Gary Bowyer this season but it’s a regular issue.

One he has tried to solve in the January transfer window.

Again, chances came and went but Dundee didn’t find the goals they needed.

Ryan Fulton in the home goal played very well, peaking with a tremendous stop to deny Kwame Thomas a first Dark Blues goal.

But, for the attacking positions Dundee got into, the number of crosses they sent into the area, the ultimate quality was missing.

Ryan Fulton denies Dundee in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

In the first half, the visitors were piling down the right flank and getting plenty of joy. In the second it was down the left, once more plenty of joy.

But it was for nought as Fulton’s goal remained intact for the second half.

Dropping points

We’re getting to the stage now where every Dundee result is now compared to that of Queen’s Park and Ayr.

And every dropped point takes on extra significance.

Last week the Dark Blues comfortably saw off the league leaders but just seven days later they find themselves four behind again.

Hamilton celebrate taking the lead through Connor Smith (left). Image: SNS.

That has been a story of the season.

Since the start of November, Dundee have beaten each of the other top four sides.

They have, however, dropped a huge 14 points against the teams currently in the bottom four throughout the season.

As important as the top-of-the-table clashes are, not seeing off the weaker teams in the division could prove costly come May.

New faces

The big hope for Dundee fans was a chance to see Zach Robinson in dark blue once more. That will have to wait until Wednesday.

Barry Maguire made his second appearance for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

There was also no Luke Hannant but Barry Maguire and Kwame Thomas started again.

Maguire didn’t have a good first half but improved as the match wore on while Thomas struggled for space in the entrenched Accies defence.

He did, though, cause some trouble while he was there and was unlucky not to notch his first Dee goal.

Lorent Tolaj made a late appearance from the bench. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Lorent Tolaj and Ryan Clampin, meanwhile, came off the bench. Clampin took a sore one almost immediately after coming on but looked energetic.

Tolaj was on for the final 15 minutes and showed some interesting touches but, on this display, will take a little time to get up to speed with the Championship.

Dilemmas

Dundee’s bench was a strong one. The likes of Lyall Cameron, Shaun Byrne, Harry Sharp and Cillian Sheridan were left there all game.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has plenty of options to choose from now. Image: SNS.

And there’s Robinson, Hannant and Jordan Marshall to come back.

So Bowyer will have some dilemmas between now and the end of the campaign. Not just who to leave out of the team but who to leave at home on match day.

The Dens boss likes to reward good performances with a place in the team next time out.

We can probably expect a few changes for Wednesday’s semi-final against Raith Rovers.

