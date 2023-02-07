GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning Zach Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning Zach Robinson

By George Cran
February 7 2023, 5.00pm
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee have a problem to solve.

And not much time to do it.

The squad is in place after the closure of the transfer window.

And I think most observers reckon Gary Bowyer has done pretty well in adding to his options, even if he had to be a bit creative about things.

The bench on Saturday at Hamilton was very strong by Championship standards.

And there’s still four first-teamers to come back from injury.

Team selection in tomorrow’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final will tell us a lot.

Gary Bowyer at New Douglas Park. Image: SNS.

Will Bowyer stick with his recent team?

Will he make big changes after the disappointment in Hamilton at the weekend?

And will that mean a new-look Dundee line-up?

Zach attack

If Zach Robinson is fit, I’d expect him to make an appearance at some stage.

However, I am concerned at how high expectations of him may become.

Every Dee was excited by his last-ditch return on deadline day.

Even Zach, in his modest, calm manner, is excited to be back.

But it’s not fair to expect a 20-year-old to shoulder all of the burden of getting the goals Dundee need to win promotion.

Dundee striker Zach Robinson scores from the spot against Raith Rovers (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

Knowing him, he could well manage that.

And he remains the club’s top league scorer this term.

But scoring goals has been the issue all campaign, even when Robinson was at Dens previously.

Goal shy

There’s a reason no one has overtaken his goal tally this season, despite the fact he hasn’t played in any of Dundee’s last 10 games.

Paul McMullan has done his best – notwithstanding his recent effort from the penalty spot – to catch up but is still two goals behind Robinson.

Then it’s Luke McCowan on four and a bunch of players on two and one league goals.

Paul McMullan and Luke McCowan have been among the goals this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

That’s the big thing that needs to change.

Robinson will, hopefully, have the same impact on the side as he did in the autumn but more need to step up.

Kwame Thomas has brought a focal point as targetman but no goals, Zak Rudden has left on loan while Alex Jakubiak only has one league goal to his name.

Creativity

But there’s more to it than just pointing at the strikers.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Hamilton was a dominant performance from the Dark Blues.

They had 14 shots across the 90 minutes and Ryan Fulton did play well.

However, the stats tell us the quality of chances created wasn’t great.

I’m going to bore folk by using the expected goals stat here but it paints a picture.

Hamilton v Dundee race chart shows the quality of chances created by both teams across the 90 minutes. Image: StatsBomb.

Hamilton’s xG in the game was just 0.1 which tells you they didn’t create a chance of note, their goal coming from a fine long-range strike.

Despite Dundee dominating, their xG was only 1.1 – the stats say scoring one goal was just about what you can expect from the chances created.

They must up that.

Tomorrow’s semi-final would be a great time to finally find their shooting boots.

