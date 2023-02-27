Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney: We’ve played a lot worse and won games – Dee need to start realising massive potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney: We’ve played a lot worse and won games – Dee need to start realising massive potential

By George Cran
February 27 2023, 7.30am
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney applauds fans after frustrating Inverness draw. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney applauds fans after frustrating Inverness draw. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Poor finishing, good goalkeeping or just plain old hard luck – whatever the reason for the ball staying out of the net, Dundee’s struggle to score goals this season has become a familiar tale.

Fans are frustrated, manager is frustrated and the players are most certainly frustrated.

Queen’s Park, meanwhile, are quite happy after notching another four goals on Saturday to open up a four-point gap at the summit of the Championship.

That can be cut back to one almost immediately by the Dark Blues tomorrow when Partick Thistle visit Dens Park.

But avoiding the same pitfalls as the weekend draw with Inverness, where Dundee dominated for large spells but could only find one goal, will be crucial.

‘Two perfectly-good goals’

Two controversially disallowed goals, twice hitting the bar and the inability to beat goalkeeper Mark Ridgers from open play was punished by a deflected Cammy Harper effort to earn a second-best Inverness side a point.

Frustrated Dundee players Ryan Sweeney and Jordan McGhee at full-time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“We had chances but it is just becoming a bit familiar in terms of not putting teams away,” Dark Blues skipper Ryan Sweeney said.

“We scored two perfectly-good goals.

“Lyall (Cameron) has been flagged for offside when he was miles onside.

“At (Lee Ashcroft’s disallowed) goal, I don’t even know if he has given it for a foul. I am not actually too sure.

“I was right behind Ashy when he headed it in and he had to go for the ball. Nine times out of 10, if that’s in open play it’s not a foul.

“One came off the bar and then came to (Jordan) McGhee too fast before bouncing off him.

“Then the other one came off the bar and dropped into the keeper’s arms.

“It is so frustrating as I didn’t think our performance was bad at all.

“They are the small breaks that unfortunately didn’t go for us.

Lyall Cameron finds the net before the flag goes up incorrectly. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“Their goal took a huge deflection off me and somehow rolled into the back of the net.

“That kind of summed up our day.”

Deflected goal

Though their wide players had been lively, Inverness had offered very little in attack before a breakaway early in the second half.

Cammy Harper, who scored two excellent goals at Dens Park in a 3-2 win early in the season, fired goalwards and saw his effort find the net once more, this time taking a big deflection off Sweeney on its way.

“The lad hit it OK but he has dragged it and I have reacted to get a block on it,” Sweeney recalled.

Inverness celebrate Cammy Harper’s equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“I thought it might spin wide but somehow it crept in.

“I am a firm believer that you make your own luck but it was just so unfortunate which is why it was so frustrating today.

“We have played a lot worse this season and won games – that’s sometimes the way it drops.

“It definitely 100% feels like a defeat.

“I think our performance was good enough to merit three points.”

‘Massive potential’

He added: “It is important that we recover and then go again on Tuesday.

Dundee came from behind to defeat Partick in their last meeting. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“There are 11 games remaining and that’s a heck of a lot of points to play for.

“We are still looking to get on the same sort of run we were on before Christmas.

“We need to start putting teams to bed and we have massive potential to do that.

“There are still lots of improvements we want to make.

“We spoke at half-time and after the game that there’s lots of stuff we want to work on and get better at.

“I think if we get near the sort of levels and even better, we are more than capable of putting a run together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent…
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration
Jay Henderson challenges Josh Mulligan in midfield as Dundee and Inverness played out a draw. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly…
Jordan Marshall celebrates with Paul McGowan in October 2019.
Dundee's Jordan Marshall opens up on most frustrating season, title hopes and 'slagging' Paul…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice ahead of last week's clash with St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants - whether…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee to up 'energy and commitment' as he reveals team news…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and new Dunfermline loanee Paul McGowan (right). Images: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
5
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling
Kevin Simpson. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife
The Deja Vu was the place to go for the over-21s during the 2000s. Image: DC Thomson.
All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools
The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented