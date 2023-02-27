LEE WILKIE: Dundee can’t allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them – wins are needed and quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can’t allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them – wins are needed and quickly

By Lee Wilkie
February 27 2023, 5.00pm
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Saturday’s home draw with Inverness was hugely frustrating for Dundee.

And I just hope it’s not the kind of result that comes back to haunt them come the end of the season.

Matches like that where you’ve played well enough to win but haven’t can be the difference between a team finishing the season as champions and not.

That’s why tomorrow’s game at home to Partick Thistle is so important.

Lee Ashcroft sees a first-half header disallowed against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Saturday was a blow but I don’t think it screams out that there is a huge problem to solve at Dens Park.

It can be put down to one of those days when things don’t go your way.

But they can’t afford many more like that.

Pressure ramped up

Queen’s Park have opened up a gap on the Dark Blues but I don’t expect them to run away and win week after week.

Dundee are performing well enough but that’s not what is needed at this stage of the season – they need wins, starting against the Jags.

And they must put pressure on Queen’s Park again.

Dundee face Partick Thistle on Tuesday night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

It’s a massive game with pressure ramped up because of the failure to find that winner on Saturday.

Though they’ll hope refereeing decisions are far kinder on them than at the weekend.

Sometimes it’s just not your day and Saturday was one of those.

Now they have a chance to quickly put it behind them – go take it.

