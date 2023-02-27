LEE WILKIE: Dundee can’t allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them – wins are needed and quickly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday’s home draw with Inverness was hugely frustrating for Dundee.

And I just hope it’s not the kind of result that comes back to haunt them come the end of the season.

Matches like that where you’ve played well enough to win but haven’t can be the difference between a team finishing the season as champions and not.

That’s why tomorrow’s game at home to Partick Thistle is so important.

Saturday was a blow but I don’t think it screams out that there is a huge problem to solve at Dens Park.

It can be put down to one of those days when things don’t go your way.

But they can’t afford many more like that.

Pressure ramped up

Queen’s Park have opened up a gap on the Dark Blues but I don’t expect them to run away and win week after week.

Dundee are performing well enough but that’s not what is needed at this stage of the season – they need wins, starting against the Jags.

And they must put pressure on Queen’s Park again.

It’s a massive game with pressure ramped up because of the failure to find that winner on Saturday.

Though they’ll hope refereeing decisions are far kinder on them than at the weekend.

Sometimes it’s just not your day and Saturday was one of those.

Now they have a chance to quickly put it behind them – go take it.