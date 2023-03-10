Dundee’s Championship run-in: How do the Dark Blues shape up against title rivals?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Championship run-in: How do the Dark Blues shape up against title rivals?

By George Cran
March 10 2023, 7.30am Updated: March 10 2023, 8.02am
Dundee are aiming to catch Queen's Park at the top of the Championship table: Image: SNS.
Dundee are aiming to catch Queen's Park at the top of the Championship table: Image: SNS.

Everybody in the Championship has played 27 games – there are nine huge matches to go for each team.

Three sides are battling it out to avoid relegation with the two above them targeting a late play-off push.

At the top, there are still five teams in the title race and that’s where we find Dundee, just one result off first place.

It’s not exactly where they want to be – Paul McMullan this week said the Dark Blues could be on top rather than chasing down Queen’s Park had they not slipped up in recent weeks.

But their fate remains in their own hands.

After three-quarters of the season, though, how do Gary Bowyer’s side shape up against their rivals for promotion?

Defence

It may not have looked like it at times this term but Dundee’s defence is their strength this season.

Lee Ashcroft wins a header against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

When things have gone bad, they’ve really gone bad. They have conceded three goals or more in six league matches this season.

But still remain the league’s top defence with only 31 goals conceded, compared to Morton’s 34.

Last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Cove Rangers was also their 12th clean sheet of the league campaign.

Ton and Queen’s Park are next on that list with eight. The Dark Blues are well clear on the clean sheet front.

Championship clean sheets. Image: SPFL Stats Centre.

In fact, they have all three goalkeepers in the top 10 in the Championship – Adam Legzdins in fourth with six clean sheets with Ian Lawlor and Harry Sharp equal in ninth on three.

Despite that, none of that trio make the top 10 in terms of saves this season. So the defenders in front of them are protecting their goal.

For reference, Ex-Dee Calum Ferrie leads the way on that front with 108 saves in 27 games for Queen’s Park, 31 more saves than Arbroath’s Derek Gaston in second.

Attack

Not taking chances has been a continual complaint from boss Bowyer and his side remain a fair distance behind their rivals on that front.

Zach Robinson is Dundee’s top scorer this term. Image: SNS.

Queen’s Park have 55 goals to Dundee’s 44 while Ayr (50) and Partick Thistle (49) are also ahead. Greenock Morton, meanwhile, who aren’t known to be expansive, have only scored four less than the Dee.

Dundee remain in fourth place when shots and shots on target are tallied up – exactly the same number as seventh-placed Raith Rovers.

The Championship top scorers list. Image: SPFL Stats Centre.

However, only three times have they been kept out by the opposition in their 27 league matches – all three against Greenock Morton. So in 24 league matches this term, they have found the net at least once.

They don’t, though, have a regular scorer beyond frontman Zach Robinson. Next at the club is Paul McMullan on five league goals and Luke McCowan on four.

Upping their attacking output will be crucial.

Head-to-head

Dundee will face every team in the Championship between now and the end of the season so head-to-head clashes take on even more importance.

The good news is their record against league leaders Queen’s Park is very good. The bad news is they don’t face each other until the final day.

Dundee’s league position across the season. Image: SPFL Stats Centre.

They’ve met four times overall this season with Dundee winning three and drawing once, scoring 10 and conceding just three.

The Dark Blues also have two wins over Ayr and one defeat but have the opposite record against Partick Thistle and haven’t yet scored this season against Greenock Morton.

Dundee’s final nine have five home games with Partick away next as well as trips to Arbroath, Inverness and Queen’s Park to come.

They need to win two more points than all their rivals over the next nine games to seal the Championship – can they do it?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented