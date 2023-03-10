Dundee’s Championship run-in: How do the Dark Blues shape up against title rivals?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everybody in the Championship has played 27 games – there are nine huge matches to go for each team.

Three sides are battling it out to avoid relegation with the two above them targeting a late play-off push.

At the top, there are still five teams in the title race and that’s where we find Dundee, just one result off first place.

It’s not exactly where they want to be – Paul McMullan this week said the Dark Blues could be on top rather than chasing down Queen’s Park had they not slipped up in recent weeks.

But their fate remains in their own hands.

After three-quarters of the season, though, how do Gary Bowyer’s side shape up against their rivals for promotion?

Defence

It may not have looked like it at times this term but Dundee’s defence is their strength this season.

When things have gone bad, they’ve really gone bad. They have conceded three goals or more in six league matches this season.

But still remain the league’s top defence with only 31 goals conceded, compared to Morton’s 34.

Last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Cove Rangers was also their 12th clean sheet of the league campaign.

Ton and Queen’s Park are next on that list with eight. The Dark Blues are well clear on the clean sheet front.

In fact, they have all three goalkeepers in the top 10 in the Championship – Adam Legzdins in fourth with six clean sheets with Ian Lawlor and Harry Sharp equal in ninth on three.

Despite that, none of that trio make the top 10 in terms of saves this season. So the defenders in front of them are protecting their goal.

For reference, Ex-Dee Calum Ferrie leads the way on that front with 108 saves in 27 games for Queen’s Park, 31 more saves than Arbroath’s Derek Gaston in second.

Attack

Not taking chances has been a continual complaint from boss Bowyer and his side remain a fair distance behind their rivals on that front.

Queen’s Park have 55 goals to Dundee’s 44 while Ayr (50) and Partick Thistle (49) are also ahead. Greenock Morton, meanwhile, who aren’t known to be expansive, have only scored four less than the Dee.

Dundee remain in fourth place when shots and shots on target are tallied up – exactly the same number as seventh-placed Raith Rovers.

However, only three times have they been kept out by the opposition in their 27 league matches – all three against Greenock Morton. So in 24 league matches this term, they have found the net at least once.

They don’t, though, have a regular scorer beyond frontman Zach Robinson. Next at the club is Paul McMullan on five league goals and Luke McCowan on four.

Upping their attacking output will be crucial.

Head-to-head

Dundee will face every team in the Championship between now and the end of the season so head-to-head clashes take on even more importance.

The good news is their record against league leaders Queen’s Park is very good. The bad news is they don’t face each other until the final day.

They’ve met four times overall this season with Dundee winning three and drawing once, scoring 10 and conceding just three.

The Dark Blues also have two wins over Ayr and one defeat but have the opposite record against Partick Thistle and haven’t yet scored this season against Greenock Morton.

Dundee’s final nine have five home games with Partick away next as well as trips to Arbroath, Inverness and Queen’s Park to come.

They need to win two more points than all their rivals over the next nine games to seal the Championship – can they do it?