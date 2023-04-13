Dundee sweating over fitness of Jordan McGhee ahead of Morton game

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer is sweating over the fitness of “warrior” Jordan McGhee ahead of Dundee’s crunch clash with Morton tomorrow.

The key midfielder suffered a knee injury at the end of Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Raith Rovers at Dens that sent the Dark Blues three points clear at the top of the Championship table with just four games remaining.

Bowyer now faces an anxious wait to discover whether McGhee can play his part against Morton.

‘Warrior for us’

The manager – who yesterday received a surprise gift of 60 Freddo chocolate bars from the Pie & Bovril website in recognition of Dundee’s 7-0 win over Hamilton a fortnight ago – said: “We will give Jordan as long as we possibly can. We are just waiting for a bit more news on it.

“Hopefully we will know a bit more in the next 24 hours.

“Jordan has done well for us all season, he is a real competitor and warrior for us.

“He gives his all, week in week out and if he doesn’t make the weekend then obviously he will be a loss for us.

“But what it would do is present an opportunity for someone else.

“That is the importance of the squad. We have spoken about the impact the squad can have.

“It has been difficult for some who haven’t had minutes but we always knew that there might be this possibility and that’s when the squad players need to be ready to take their opportunity.

“So we will give Jordan as long as we possibly can and then make a decision on that.”

Max Anderson and Cammy Kerr updates

While McGhee is rated doubtful, Bowyer is hoping to have midfielder Max Anderson and full-back Cammy Kerr available tomorrow.

The 51-year-old added: “Cammy had over a month off with his injury and only trained a couple of times before the Arbroath game but then he was ill on the Friday night into Saturday morning.

“But he trained today and hopefully that is him through the worst of it and back into contention.

“Max Anderson also trained, which is good news.

“He has had bone bruising on his knee. We have had one or two of these injuries this season – Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan – and they took a lot longer.

“Hopefully there is no reaction for Max tomorrow morning.”

Long-term injury victims Cillian Sheridan (ruptured Achilles) and Tyler French (broken leg) have been back at the club doing their rehab and Bowyer admitted their return has been a bonus for them and their team-mates.

Bowyer said: “It has been good for the group to have them in the dressing-room and good for them individually.

“They have been sitting at home for a while and not been involved, missing the day-to-day craic.

“So it is good for them to have that banter back and they are working hard the pair of them and doing ever so well.”

Previous record against Morton

Dundee have drawn twice and lost once against Morton so far this season and have failed to score in the three matches.

And Bowyer acknowledged that has to change as his side look to secure another precious three points to boost their title hopes.

Bowyer said: “There has only been one goal in the three games so that in itself shows you how tight they have been.

“But we spoke about it straight after the Raith game that our focus is now to try to impose ourselves on Morton and to win the game we need to score a goal.”