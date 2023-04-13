Dundee sweating over fitness of Jordan McGhee ahead of Morton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sweating over fitness of Jordan McGhee ahead of Morton game

Gary Bowyer faces an anxious wait to discover whether McGhee can play his part against Morton after being injured in win over Raith Rovers.

By Neil Robertson
Jordan McGhee goes off injured against Raith Rovers.
Jordan McGhee goes off injured against Raith Rovers.

Gary Bowyer is sweating over the fitness of “warrior” Jordan McGhee ahead of Dundee’s crunch clash with Morton tomorrow.

The key midfielder suffered a knee injury at the end of Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Raith Rovers at Dens that sent the Dark Blues three points clear at the top of the Championship table with just four games remaining.

Bowyer now faces an anxious wait to discover whether McGhee can play his part against Morton.

‘Warrior for us’

The manager – who yesterday received a surprise gift of 60 Freddo chocolate bars from the Pie & Bovril website in recognition of Dundee’s 7-0 win over Hamilton a fortnight ago – said: “We will give Jordan as long as we possibly can. We are just waiting for a bit more news on it.

“Hopefully we will know a bit more in the next 24 hours.

“Jordan has done well for us all season, he is a real competitor and warrior for us.

“He gives his all, week in week out and if he doesn’t make the weekend then obviously he will be a loss for us.

Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd after his side beat Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“But what it would do is present an opportunity for someone else.

“That is the importance of the squad. We have spoken about the impact the squad can have.

“It has been difficult for some who haven’t had minutes but we always knew that there might be this possibility and that’s when the squad players need to be ready to take their opportunity.

“So we will give Jordan as long as we possibly can and then make a decision on that.”

Max Anderson and Cammy Kerr updates

While McGhee is rated doubtful, Bowyer is hoping to have midfielder Max Anderson and full-back Cammy Kerr available tomorrow.

The 51-year-old added: “Cammy had over a month off with his injury and only trained a couple of times before the Arbroath game but then he was ill on the Friday night into Saturday morning.

“But he trained today and hopefully that is him through the worst of it and back into contention.

“Max Anderson also trained, which is good news.

Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.

“He has had bone bruising on his knee. We have had one or two of these injuries this season – Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan – and they took a lot longer.

“Hopefully there is no reaction for Max tomorrow morning.”

Long-term injury victims Cillian Sheridan (ruptured Achilles) and Tyler French (broken leg) have been back at the club doing their rehab and Bowyer admitted their return has been a bonus for them and their team-mates.

Bowyer said: “It has been good for the group to have them in the dressing-room and good for them individually.

“They have been sitting at home for a while and not been involved, missing the day-to-day craic.

“So it is good for them to have that banter back and they are working hard the pair of them and doing ever so well.”

Previous record against Morton

Dundee have drawn twice and lost once against Morton so far this season and have failed to score in the three matches.

And Bowyer acknowledged that has to change as his side look to secure another precious three points to boost their title hopes.

Bowyer said: “There has only been one goal in the three games so that in itself shows you how tight they have been.

“But we spoke about it straight after the Raith game that our focus is now to try to impose ourselves on Morton and to win the game we need to score a goal.”

