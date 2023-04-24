LEE WILKIE: Dundee like doing things the hard way but get the crowd going Friday night and they’ll roar them to a key victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee like doing things the hard way but get the crowd going Friday night and they’ll roar them to a key victory

Dark Blues face Cove Rangers at Dens Park on Friday knowing a win puts them on the brink of the Championship title.

Dundee fans enjoying themselves at Dens Park as their side beat Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans enjoying themselves at Dens Park as their side beat Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
By Lee Wilkie

It wouldn’t be Dundee if they didn’t do things the hard way.

The Championship title race looks like it’s going to go right to the wire, doesn’t it?

For my money, the Dark Blues should have had it done and dusted by now.

But it’s Dundee so making life difficult for themselves is the way it’s going to be.

Two draws in the last two games, of course, aren’t the results they were after but the main thing is they have everything in their own hands.

Win Friday at home to Cove Rangers and then avoid defeat at Queen’s Park a week later and Dundee are Championship winners and heading back to the Premiership.

Nice and simple.

Mental

On the pitch, though, it will be anything but simple.

I think we’re seeing the mental side of football come to the fore in recent weeks in the Championship.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal at Inverness in front of the Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

This isn’t a slight on anyone in that division but it’s clear that most of the players involved in the title race have never been in this situation before.

That’s why everyone seems to be slipping up.

To win a title you need consistency and no one is showing that.

Apart from Inverness, strangely.

Their streak of wins have catapulted them up the table and, had they won against Dundee on Saturday, may have thrust themselves into the title race at the last minute.

Again, that just showed how inconsistent everyone else has been.

Queen’s Park aren’t exactly ripping it up at the moment but are still in with a shout because of Dundee’s last two draws.

What is in the favour of the Dark Blues is they have a number of players who won promotion before, albeit through the play-offs rather than as league winners.

Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.

Hopefully, that’s the difference that gets them over the line.

And their form of eight matches unbeaten is why they have edged in front.

Make that 10 with at least one victory included and they are guaranteed to be champions.

Full voice

I’m looking forward to seeing Dens Park in full voice on Friday night, too.

Get an early goal against Cove Rangers and that crowd will carry Dundee through to a crucial win.

It’s a huge asset when things are going well.

On the flipside, the players may have to ignore some impatience from the stands if the game gets into the second half and is still 0-0.

Dundee fans at Dens Park.
Dundee fans at Dens Park.

Cove will be coming to make life as difficult as possible and will likely sit in looking to catch Dundee out on the break.

And manager Paul Hartley will aim to try to get the home crowd on their team.

That can be a real negative but something the home players can deal with.

Sometimes you just have to ignore the feelings from the stands.

It will take bravery, the ability to take the ball on when things get tough and play the right pass at the right time.

Hopefully, that won’t be needed – get that early goal and the crowd will roar Dundee to a crucial victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee agree deal to sign Albion Rovers goal-scoring sensation Charlie Reilly
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney gets above Robbie Deas of Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can't wait for 'rocking' Dens Park on Friday night after…
Alex Jakubiak sees a chance go begging at Inverness. Image: SNS.
3 talking points from Dundee's frustrating day in Inverness
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as 'domino effect' sees Caley Thistle peg…
Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lyall Cameron stunner isn't…
Barry Maguire joined Dundee in January on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Elliot in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer demands defensive improvement at Inverness as he ponders Kwame Thomas…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with Lyall Cameron after his hat-trick against Hamilton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron interest: He's not the only one being…
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Courier News - Dundee - Nadia Vidinova story; CR0003077 A flight training simulator, which has recently been installed in Dundee, will meet exacting new global standards required by the airline industry, helping tackle the worldwide shortage of pilots. Picture Shows; l to r - Caroline Strain (Head of Partnerships North, Scottish Enterprise) and pilot, Gavin Ritchie, Tayside Aviation, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, Monday 13th August 2018
Flight students lose thousands of pounds in pre-paid fees as Tayside Aviation goes into…
St Johnstone have struggled at Rugby Park but thrived at Tannadice. Images: SNS.
The best case and nightmare post-split scenarios for St Johnstone after Premiership fixture announcement…
Dundee house - home to Dundee City Council. Image: Kris Millar.
Dundee City Council overhauls procurement process after theft of smoke alarms
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Welcome to the criminal courts... we will always be here…
Jim Goodwin has guided United out of the drop-zone. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United
Look well, play well. Colin Murray, Steven Sutherland and Marcus Ryan on the tee for Team Saltire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brechin Rotary golf day tees up another amazing fundraising total for MND Scotland
old buses and other exhibits at the Dundee Museum of Transport.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there's life beyond city centre
Dr Keith Thomson.
Obituary: Dr Keith Derek Thomson, November 5 1947 - April 19 2023
Gayle's dog Toby above Sandaig Bay.
Otter odyssey: Following in Gavin Maxwell’s footsteps with trip to remote bay that inspired…
blurry photo of man urinating and head and shoulders photo of John Nicolson MP.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: John Nicolson, Twitter and the strange case of the urinating man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]