LEE WILKIE: Dundee like doing things the hard way but get the crowd going Friday night and they’ll roar them to a key victory

It wouldn’t be Dundee if they didn’t do things the hard way.

The Championship title race looks like it’s going to go right to the wire, doesn’t it?

For my money, the Dark Blues should have had it done and dusted by now.

But it’s Dundee so making life difficult for themselves is the way it’s going to be.

Two draws in the last two games, of course, aren’t the results they were after but the main thing is they have everything in their own hands.

Win Friday at home to Cove Rangers and then avoid defeat at Queen’s Park a week later and Dundee are Championship winners and heading back to the Premiership.

Nice and simple.

Mental

On the pitch, though, it will be anything but simple.

I think we’re seeing the mental side of football come to the fore in recent weeks in the Championship.

This isn’t a slight on anyone in that division but it’s clear that most of the players involved in the title race have never been in this situation before.

That’s why everyone seems to be slipping up.

To win a title you need consistency and no one is showing that.

Apart from Inverness, strangely.

Their streak of wins have catapulted them up the table and, had they won against Dundee on Saturday, may have thrust themselves into the title race at the last minute.

Again, that just showed how inconsistent everyone else has been.

Queen’s Park aren’t exactly ripping it up at the moment but are still in with a shout because of Dundee’s last two draws.

What is in the favour of the Dark Blues is they have a number of players who won promotion before, albeit through the play-offs rather than as league winners.

Hopefully, that’s the difference that gets them over the line.

And their form of eight matches unbeaten is why they have edged in front.

Make that 10 with at least one victory included and they are guaranteed to be champions.

Full voice

I’m looking forward to seeing Dens Park in full voice on Friday night, too.

Get an early goal against Cove Rangers and that crowd will carry Dundee through to a crucial win.

It’s a huge asset when things are going well.

On the flipside, the players may have to ignore some impatience from the stands if the game gets into the second half and is still 0-0.

Cove will be coming to make life as difficult as possible and will likely sit in looking to catch Dundee out on the break.

And manager Paul Hartley will aim to try to get the home crowd on their team.

That can be a real negative but something the home players can deal with.

Sometimes you just have to ignore the feelings from the stands.

It will take bravery, the ability to take the ball on when things get tough and play the right pass at the right time.

Hopefully, that won’t be needed – get that early goal and the crowd will roar Dundee to a crucial victory.