Dundee star Josh Mulligan ‘buzzing’ for Championship title-decider at Queen’s Park

Frustration from Cove Rangers stalemate will motivate Dark Blues in final-day showdown says youngster.

By George Cran
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Josh Mulligan already can’t wait for Friday night’s “winner-takes-all” title-decider at Queen’s Park.

The Championship’s top two will battle it out for the trophy and promotion to the top flight at Ochilview in just a few days’ time.

The Dark Blues lead the way by two points and know a draw will be enough to see them return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

However, fall to defeat and the Spiders will be the ones heading to the top flight, sending Dundee into the play-offs in the process.

Mulligan & Co. haven’t tasted defeat in over two months but have drawn their last three matches, allowing the Spiders to still have a shot at top spot.

‘Buzzing’

But, as frustrating as Friday’s 0-0 draw with Cove Rangers was, Mulligan feels the Dark Blues are in a good place ahead of the title showdown this week.

Josh Mulligan brushes off Mitch Megginson of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

“ Friday night against Cove was very frustrating, we couldn’t quite get that goal,” the versatile player said.

“We were chasing it towards the end and overall, in the second half we played well.

“We just have to continue that against Queen’s Park.

“It is all to play for, winner takes all and we will definitely be up for it. I am buzzing for it.

“Obviously I would have liked to have got the win against Cove and we would have won the league.

“But we will definitely be up for the Queen’s Park game and I am looking forward to it.

“It didn’t go our way against Cove but that frustration will motivate us even more. It is all to play for.”

‘Roar us on’

Mulligan’s fellow Dundee fans have snapped up the 1,000 on offer from Queen’s Park for the title-decider at Ochilview.

With a number of them camping out overnight to ensure they have the chance to see their side win a first title since 2014 – and some queuing from the early hours only to miss out – Mulligan hopes to see a real atmosphere in the away end.

Dundee fans have followed their side home and away this season. Image: SNS.

“I thought they were brilliant on Friday night,” Mulligan said.

“They really got behind us and pushed us on so we are disappointed we couldn’t get that goal for them.

“Hopefully they can roar us on again against Queen’s Park.

“We have had a good record against them this season but this game will be different.

“It will be all about who wants it more – and I know it will be us.”

