LEE WILKIE: Dundee must avoid Dundee United’s fate at League Two opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee must avoid Dundee United’s fate at League Two opposition

The Dark Blues kick off the Tony Docherty era at Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday night.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

I know just how much Dundee fans will have enjoyed seeing their rivals across the road struggle to a poor defeat on the first day of the season.

However, seeing Dundee United, St Johnstone and St Mirren all lose at League Two sides and the likes of Partick Thistle scrape a bonus point at another will give pause to any over-exuberance.

Their own season opener may be away to a bottom tier side but it’s clear it won’t be an easy game.

Bonnyrigg Rose kept their heads above water in League Two last season, their first in the SPFL.

Rudden heads home. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee beat Cove Rangers thanks to a Zak Rudden on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And they’ll be right up for a home match against a Premiership outfit.

You don’t get many easy games in the League Cup, certainly at this stage of the season and particularly away from home.

That the bigger teams aren’t yet up to speed is a leveller and it’s something Dundee need to be wary of.

Positive pre-season

Tony Docherty’s got his side winning games, though, and it’s been a positive pre-season.

Jordan McGhee returned to action. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee returned to action at the weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The last two games have shown they still need a bit of work, especially in attacking areas.

I do think they still need quite a few bodies in the building.

The Mexicans arrive this week which will help numbers and having Jordan McGhee fit again is a boost.

Let’s hope they keep the momentum going and avoid the trouble United find themselves in.

More from Dundee FC

Jay Bird is delighted to have signed for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Jay Bird says he almost joined Dundee - as Arbroath new boy hopes to…
Lee Ashcroft (No 14) and Dundee celebrate Jonathan Afolabi's last-gasp equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021.
Dundee star Lee Ashcroft sends out Bonnyrigg Rose warning as he remembers 'horrible night'…
Zak Rudden scored the only goal of the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from narrow Cove Rangers victory
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says 'we are ready' for new season after showing mettle…
Zak Rudden celebrates the winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee complete pre-season with victory at Cove Rangers thanks to Zak Rudden header
Ryan Sweeney
Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney heads for League One as Pierre Reedy also finds…
Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney can 'surprise a few people' in the Premiership this…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says 'the boys kept calling him skip' as he reveals…
Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'it was always Dundee for me' this summer as he…