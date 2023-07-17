LEE WILKIE: Dundee must avoid Dundee United’s fate at League Two opposition

I know just how much Dundee fans will have enjoyed seeing their rivals across the road struggle to a poor defeat on the first day of the season.

However, seeing Dundee United, St Johnstone and St Mirren all lose at League Two sides and the likes of Partick Thistle scrape a bonus point at another will give pause to any over-exuberance.

Their own season opener may be away to a bottom tier side but it’s clear it won’t be an easy game.

Bonnyrigg Rose kept their heads above water in League Two last season, their first in the SPFL.

And they’ll be right up for a home match against a Premiership outfit.

You don’t get many easy games in the League Cup, certainly at this stage of the season and particularly away from home.

That the bigger teams aren’t yet up to speed is a leveller and it’s something Dundee need to be wary of.

Positive pre-season

Tony Docherty’s got his side winning games, though, and it’s been a positive pre-season.

The last two games have shown they still need a bit of work, especially in attacking areas.

I do think they still need quite a few bodies in the building.

The Mexicans arrive this week which will help numbers and having Jordan McGhee fit again is a boost.

Let’s hope they keep the momentum going and avoid the trouble United find themselves in.