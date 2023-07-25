LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s defeat at Airdrie shows experienced additions are needed

Dundee’s defeat at Airdrie on Saturday showed the Dark Blues need to add some experience to their ranks this summer.

The squad built by Tony Docherty is a young one with plenty of talent.

I’m all for that but I feel they need a bit of help when it comes to the big moments in games.

Airdrie showed what can happen to a young side.

Rhys McCabe’s outfit are a decent one and I think they’ll do well in the Championship.

Whenever I saw them last season you could tell they were well-coached and they’ve got some talent and confidence about them.

In a one-off game certainly, they are a challenge for anyone.

Key moments

But Dundee shouldn’t have been losing that game on Saturday.

The two key moments in the game that swung it away from the Dark Blues came through inexperience more than anything to do with ability.

First the penalty won by Scott Tiffoney.

We all know how good Lyall Cameron is and technically you’d think he has all the attributes to be an accomplished penalty taker.

So I can only think it comes down to inexperience with the lack of composure in those moments.

Then the other moment was a harsh one on Dundee.

And I’m not just saying that because I’m Jack’s dad!

Jack Wilkie

He was really gutted on Saturday night.

It was a big opportunity for him and to end that way is tough. He gave a penalty away against Arbroath as well so he’s really disappointed with that.

Whether they were soft or not, I just told him he had to learn from the decisions.

I’ve been there, believe me.

It’s crucial he takes it on board but more important he doesn’t dwell on it.

It’s about adapting to a new level.

Stepping up the levels isn’t just about coming up against bigger, stronger, more technical players.

They are also smarter, they know the tricks of the trade and you’ll get punished if you fall into the trap.

But he will learn from it.

Balance

Strange, though, that it was Garry O’Connor’s son Josh that Jack was up against.

I had a few battles with Garry over the years and we were in Scotland squads together.

He was a real handful so if Josh is anything like his dad, I’m not surprised he’ll be causing problems this season.

For Dundee, however, I think it’s clear their young players need a wee bit of guidance on the park.

With young players you will get inconsistency, that’s just the nature of football.

As talented as they are, they are still learning the game and mistakes will come.

But you can balance that out with players who have been there and done it.

I think that’s what boss Tony Docherty will be looking to do before the window shuts.

Right now, though, they need to bounce back against Dumbarton.