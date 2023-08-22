Dundee exit for Norwich City’s Jon McCracken can help midfield search says Tony Docherty as he explains reasons behind departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee exit for Norwich City’s Jon McCracken can help midfield search says Tony Docherty as he explains reasons behind departure

The Dark Blues are still searching for more signings says the Dens Park boss.

By George Cran
Jon McCracken kept goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken has returned to Norwich. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says the departure of goalkeeper Jon McCracken can help Dundee in their pursuit of fresh acquisitions elsewhere.

The Norwich City man was recalled by his parent club after Tim Krul moved to Premier League new boys Luton Town, leaving the Championship side a goalkeeper down.

McCracken had seen his place in goal at Dundee taken by new signing Trevor Carson for their most recent match, a 2-1 defeat at St Mirren.

Carson had been a target before former Hamilton Accies youngster McCracken arrived on a season-long loan and then was subsequently signed for a reported six-figure fee.

And Docherty says the decision to head back to Carrow Road was made by the young goalkeeper himself.

“Jon had done a great job for us, we were all impressed. But he got the call from his parent club,” Docherty explained.

Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

“He made the decision. I wanted him to stay here and fight for his place but he made the decision. He thought it would be better to go and be the No 2 at Norwich.

“He thought it would be a good proposition to go back with the club recalling him.

“There was absolutely no ill-feeling. He’d done a good job for us.

“With Trevor Carson coming in he felt his game time might be limited and the appeal of going to Norwich and being No 2, getting game time there, he thought was a better option for him.”

Three goalkeepers?

In pre-season, the new Dundee boss told of his preference to have three goalkeepers in his squad.

Adam Legzdins applauds Dundee fans after the win over Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Now, though, he’s down to two with the experienced pair of Carson and Adam Legzdins to call on with Harry Sharp having joined Dunfermline on loan.

Docherty, though, says he’s in no rush to bring the number back up to three.

“I’m happy with the two I’ve got but I’ll continue to make sure there is real competition for places in every part of the team,” he added.

“But I’m happy with the two I’ve got at the moment.”

‘Prioritise other areas’

McCracken’s departure, though, could help with the desire to bolster midfield options for Docherty.

“Hopefully, we can prioritise other areas now,” he explained.

“There are a couple of things we are looking at, we’re looking at options in midfield at the moment.

“We’re busy working on that now.”

Tyler Onyango

Tyler Onyango.
Tyler Onyango played for Everton at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dark Blues have been linked with a number of midfielders over the past few weeks, most notably Crystal Palace’s Killian Phillips and Everton man Tyler Onyango.

Phillips has since joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan, making three appearances for the League One side already.

Onyango, meanwhile, came off the bench for Everton in the Premier League on Saturday during their 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

But could that deal still be on?

“It would be wrong for me to say that because he’s with another club,” Docherty added.

“But there’s a list of midfielders we’re going through to see which ones are the most attractive and, resource-wise, are available.”

