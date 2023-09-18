Dundee youth star Ally Graham earns Scotland call-up from Dee favourite James Grady

Dundee youngster Ally Graham is jetting off to Spain this week to join up with the Scotland U/16 squad.

The talented young keeper is highly-rated in the youth setup at Dens Park and has been spotted by national coach James Grady.

Courier Sport reported last season that Graham was training with then-Premier League outfit Southampton.

He has been part of the Scotland U/15 setup previously and has played above his age group for the Dark Blues, turning out for their U/17s.

Now he’s heading for Murcia as part of Grady’s U/16 squad as they prepare for their Victory Shield campaign.

The young Scots face the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, kick-off 2pm, before facing either Switzerland or Poland on Friday at 5pm.

Grady is a favourite of the Dundee support after his goals played a key part in the club’s promotion as First Division champions in 1998.

He scored 28 times in 106 appearances for the Dark Blues and scored three times against fierce rivals Dundee United, who he subsequently went on to play for.