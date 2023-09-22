JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must be ready for danger posed by newly ‘stung’ Inverness Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must be ready for danger posed by newly ‘stung’ Inverness Caley Thistle

Jim Goodwin's Tangerines face managerless opponents this weekend.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin has been preparing his side for the unknown quantity of an Inverness side without a manager. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Dundee United’s defensive howler in conceding against Greenock Morton saw them slip to second in the Championship.

With a strong-looking Raith Rovers now heading the table, United need everyone on song for a trip to bottom club Inverness Caley Thistle.

After all, a team where the manager has just been sacked can be a dangerous proposition.

The daft goal lost last weekend is something that happens to every team once in a blue moon, Defensively, United are a solid unit and, with Moult in attack, goals are always likely.

But while Jim Goodwin is satisfied with his squad – which to me still looks the pick of the Championship bunch – it’s not extensive enough in terms of depth that key players can afford to be off their game.

Some Arabs have been disappointed in the performances of Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton.

Both are skilful and have the ability to take games by the throat, but neither is yet hitting top form, and both need to be key men in the promotion push.

United will also be missing the creativity and goal threat of Matthew Cudjoe at Inverness, following his red card against Morton.

With Billy Dodds just sacked by Inverness, there’s the real risk of United facing a squad stung into sudden improvement, with players knowing that a potential new manager will soon be hearing about their strengths and weaknesses – and making judgements on their future.

United can’t risk slipping in the league, so big players like Watt and Middleton need to be at the top of their game constantly.

Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee’s Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock

Few Dundee or St Johnstone fans would’ve predicted Hibs and Aberdeen would be separating them after five league games.

But St Mirren and Motherwell in second and third place shows how unusual the Premiership is thus far.

Tony Docherty has built a squad some think has the potential for a top six finish, but it’s early days, with players still getting used to each other in a new club and a new environment: predictions now are too soon.

However, a win against Kilmarnock would see them leap over their visitors and provide a big boost to the optimists in the Dark Blues support.

Despite a mini injury crisis, the Dee boss has reason to be happy.

They’re coming off the back of defeat at Celtic, but a visit to Parkhead presents a similar sort of challenge to sailing into a typhoon with the boat’s rudder broken, so a 3-0 loss was respectable, and the Dens men are capable of beating Killie.

Chris Kane had a penalty claim turned down.
St Johnstone’s Chris Kane had a penalty claim turned down against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone supporters hope a resurgent Chris Kane will be a key component in their quest for improvement.

I like Kane’s bullishness in attack, and his build and physical approach, allied to his cute understanding of playing opponents, might provide the missing goal threat for Saints.

And if Austrian recruit Sven Sprangler gets international clearance, his aggression, strength and experience could add the bite and dig that Saints badly need in midfield.

With a new manager in place, their opponents Hibs will be fired up, but they’re only two points ahead of Saints so there’s plenty of incentive for MacLean’s men to aim for their first win of the season – and one that would lift them off the bottom and above their hosts.

