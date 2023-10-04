Dundee’s Mexican defender Antonio Portales ‘attacked’ knee injury rehab

The way Antonio Portales “attacked” his knee injury rehab meant there were no worries over throwing straight back into action says Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Mexican defender made just his second league appearance for the Dark Blues over the weekend following a summer move across the Atlantic.

Despite having played no minutes since injuring his knee six minutes into his Premiership debut against Motherwell in August, Portales played the full 90-plus minutes at Easter Road.

And helped his side to a hard-earned point against in-form Hibs.

“Portales came in and deserves great credit,” Docherty said.

“He’s a great example for all the young players here – he was out for a period of time but his rehab work, pushing himself individually led to him playing 90 minutes on Saturday.

“That’s testament to him.

“He was really good throughout the game on Saturday and that’s because of the work he’s put in to get ready again.

“He’s a brilliant one for me to have back in my squad.

“And he was playing against a team that really tests you defensively.”

‘Strong mentality’

Portales hadn’t even taken a place on the bench since returning to fitness.

Before his injury, the 27-year-old had played just two matches since arriving in Dundee, helping his new team to Viaplay Cup wins over Dumbarton and Inverness.

And the knee injury, which required a brace for the first stage of rehab, kept him out of the team for almost two months.

However, Docherty had no concerns over the 27-year-old playing the full 90 minutes at Easter Road.

“I’ve seen the way he has attacked his rehabilitation,” the Dundee boss added.

“We had a bounce game the other week as well and he’s been champing at the bit for a while now.

“He’s a brilliant individual with really strong mentality and personality.

“When you see the way he trains every day and the extra work he does on his own you know way he is pushing himself to be ready to play.

“It wasn’t a big decision to make putting him into the team.”