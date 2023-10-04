Dundee’s Mexican defender Antonio Portales ‘attacked’ knee injury rehab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Mexican defender Antonio Portales ‘attacked’ knee injury rehab

The 27-year-old returned to action at Hibs and played the full 90 minutes as the Dee kept a clean sheet.

By George Cran
Dundee's Antonio Portales takes a moment before kick-off at Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee's Antonio Portales takes a moment before kick-off at Hibs. Image: SNS

The way Antonio Portales “attacked” his knee injury rehab meant there were no worries over throwing straight back into action says Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Mexican defender made just his second league appearance for the Dark Blues over the weekend following a summer move across the Atlantic.

Despite having played no minutes since injuring his knee six minutes into his Premiership debut against Motherwell in August, Portales played the full 90-plus minutes at Easter Road.

And helped his side to a hard-earned point against in-form Hibs.

“Portales came in and deserves great credit,” Docherty said.

Antonio Portales played 90 minutes against Hibs as Dundee FC kept a clean sheet. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Antonio Portales played 90 minutes against Hibs as Dundee FC kept a clean sheet. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He’s a great example for all the young players here – he was out for a period of time but his rehab work, pushing himself individually led to him playing 90 minutes on Saturday.

“That’s testament to him.

“He was really good throughout the game on Saturday and that’s because of the work he’s put in to get ready again.

“He’s a brilliant one for me to have back in my squad.

“And he was playing against a team that really tests you defensively.”

‘Strong mentality’

Portales hadn’t even taken a place on the bench since returning to fitness.

Before his injury, the 27-year-old had played just two matches since arriving in Dundee, helping his new team to Viaplay Cup wins over Dumbarton and Inverness.

And the knee injury, which required a brace for the first stage of rehab, kept him out of the team for almost two months.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales slides in and fouls Elie Youan of Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Antonio Portales slides in on Elie Youan of Hibs. Image: SNS

However, Docherty had no concerns over the 27-year-old playing the full 90 minutes at Easter Road.

“I’ve seen the way he has attacked his rehabilitation,” the Dundee boss added.

“We had a bounce game the other week as well and he’s been champing at the bit for a while now.

“He’s a brilliant individual with really strong mentality and personality.

“When you see the way he trains every day and the extra work he does on his own you know way he is pushing himself to be ready to play.

“It wasn’t a big decision to make putting him into the team.”

