Dundee aim to ‘put right’ recent Ross County record by keeping up Dens Park form

Dee defender Cammy Kerr wants to see fans 'excited' to come to Dens.

By George Cran
Cammy Kerr takes on Ross County. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr takes on Ross County. Image: SNS

Dundee are out to banish the bogeyman this afternoon at Dens Park.

If there are any bogey sides for the Dark Blues at home, then Ross County are it.

And they’ll be coming to the City of Discovery aiming to continue their impressive recent record away to the Dark Blues.

The Staggies have won the last four at Dens by an aggregate score of 13-3 with hosts Dundee winning just one of the past 13 since 2011.

“We’ve got to go change that,” said Dee defender Cammy Kerr.

“Ross County will be a different type of opposition to Hibs last weekend.

“Another tough game – from what I’ve seen so far, everyone in the league is very close together.

Cammy Kerr takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Cammy Kerr takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We need to make sure we are on our game.

“In this league, you can’t take any game lighter than any other.

“They have a really good record at Dens Park and that’s something we need to put right.

“That’s the way I look at it – OK, they’ve won the last four at Dens. Let’s go put that right.”

‘Make sure Dens is a place the fans want to come’

Times have changed since the teams last met – a vast change in personnel has certainly happened at Dundee.

And this season they’ve met the Premiership challenge with confidence under Tony Docherty.

However, they have managed just one win across their opening seven games, drawing four times.

That’s something Kerr is determined to help change this afternoon.

Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee scored late to grab a point at Dens last time out. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And in the process keep up the club’s unbeaten start to life at home under their new manager.

“We spoke about that at the start of the year – you build up at home and then pick up on the road,” Kerr added.

“We have to have the right mindset.

“And to make sure Dens is a place the fans want to come every week.

“They are excited to come to the ground and back the team, which they have done.

“Last week at Hibs was brilliant – but that’s Dundee fans for you.

“We just need to go do them proud today.”

Dundee will give Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee every chance to be fit for this afternoon’s clash after they missed last week’s draw at Hibs.

Josh Mulligan remains suspended while Charlie Reilly is out with a minor muscle complaint.

