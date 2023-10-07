Sam McClelland on Northern Ireland call from St Johnstone legend as defender targets Perth success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland on Northern Ireland call from St Johnstone legend as defender targets Perth success

Former Chelsea kid has been picked by ex-Saints boss Tommy Wright for Northern Ireland under-21s.

By Fraser Mackie
Sam McClelland and Tommy Wright suffered Northern Ireland U21 disappointment.
Sam McClelland and Tommy Wright. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.

Sam McClelland can be assured there’s no chance of his national team manager losing interest in how his club career progresses at St Johnstone.

The promising centre-half has a certain Tommy Wright as his Northern Ireland under-21 coach.

The new appointment took over last month for games against Luxembourg and Ukraine.

This month it’s Azerbaijan and Serbia, with McClelland set to head for international duty following tomorrow’s Premiership match at Aberdeen.

Wright’s stellar seven years in charge of Saints, after two seasons as assistant, will forever make him a legendary figure in Perth.

That affiliation and affection therefore ensures Wright will naturally take a keen interest in McClelland’s weekly efforts.

McClelland said: “I spoke to Tommy Wright before coming here, more on the club, the area.

“It was me getting information on what it’s like both on and off the pitch. When we met up with Northern Ireland last month, we had just played Celtic then Dundee.

“He was asking how it was all going. He was here for years, as a big part of the club, and I’m sure he will always keep a bit of an interest. As my 21s manager, he’ll want it all to go well for me here.”

Northern Ireland under-21 boss and St Johnstone hero Tommy Wright. Image: Shutterstock

Northern Ireland lost both matches in September, mirroring the theme of domestic struggles for McClelland since he signed a two-year deal Saints.

The ex-Chelsea academy prospect is one of 11 new signings settling into Steven MacLean’s revamped squad.

McClelland, 21, has appeared in each of St Johnstone’s seven league games.

The Perth men remains winless and bottom of the Premiership pile but McClelland has reasons to believe a turning point is imminent.

Tomorrow’s hosts are the perfect example of how quickly a campaign can ignite.

Aberdeen recorded back-to-back wins over Ross County in league and cup before presiding over the demise of Michael Beale at Rangers last weekend.

McClelland said: “It’s been frustrating, we want that first win. I feel those partnerships are developing, players with different strengths are working together.

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland. Image: SNS.

“We had a lot of new players coming in. But we’ve had that time now; everyone knows each other.

“Aberdeen definitely turned their season around after a slow start. They’ve picked up form, winning their last few domestically and getting a decent result in Europe.

“That shows how rapidly things can turn when you’re putting a new side together.

“We’ve seen good things at times from us. It’s just about putting it all together to get a win.

“Winning breeds confidence and you can build from there, like Aberdeen have done.”

McClelland took significant strides forward last season when making 30 loan appearances for Barrow.

He admits that his early weeks in the Scottish top flight have represented a far stiffer learning curve.

“I’ve found the Premiership a step up from League Two in every department,” he said.

“To be put straight in and play plenty minutes against better players, I’m learning on the go all the time.”

