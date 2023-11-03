Dundee won’t be ‘moping around’ insists skipper Joe Shaughnessy after Rangers ‘mess’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee won’t be ‘moping around’ insists skipper Joe Shaughnessy after Rangers ‘mess’

The Dark Blues were well-beaten on Wednesday but aim to bounce back when Livingston visit on Sunday.

By George Cran
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy speaks to referee Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS
Dundee’s clash with Rangers on Wednesday night was a “mess” says Dens skipper Joe Shaughnessy.

A mess because of delays to kick off, due to traffic and then flares in the away end, a mess because of referee Kevin Clancy’s block on Luke McCowan that led to a goal.

Dundee’s performance, too, after their usual defensive stability deserted them after falling to a 5-0 thumping at home.

However, the Dens skipper insists there will be “no moping” around for the Dark Blues as they aim to shake off the midweek disappointment at home to Livingston on Sunday.

“It was a tough night,” Shaughnessy said.

Dundee defender Joe Shaughnessy tries to get to grips with Rangers forward Sam Lammers. Image: Shutterstock
“It is not nice to lose. When we went in 1-0 down at half time, I think it was, we came out and changed shape and wanted to have a little go and maybe press them. So to lose a second goal so quickly killed us.

“A couple of the goals we could not do much about – the one he hits in off the crossbar there’s not much you can do about that and then the penalty.

“It is frustrating in the end but the good thing is we have a game on Sunday and we just have to go again.

“That’s it. It has happened. You learn from it. We learn from all the mistakes we made and hopefully not let it happen again.”

‘We didn’t know what was happening’

Preparation for Sunday, or any game for that matter, is unlikely to be anything like Wednesday’s Premiership clash.

The match finally kicked off 45 minutes late at 8.30pm after the Rangers team bus was delayed by traffic.

Then two minutes in, the away end was filled with smoke from a huge number of pyrotechnics and set off fire alarms in the Bob Shankly Stand.

Rangers fans set off flares in the away end before play was stopped at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

That led to the teams going off the pitch after police advice before the game finally got under way properly at around 8.50pm.

“You can’t prepare for any of that,” Shaughnessy said.

“We are here on time and yet not kicking off until half eight. And then you are not really starting the game until quarter to nine- yeah, the whole night was a bit of a mess.

“I think there were fire alarms going off and things like that. I honestly did not know what was happening.

“We knew fire alarms were going off but we had in our heads we would be going out at some stage. We did not really know when to be honest.

“It was a mess.”

No moping

Shaughnessy, though, is already putting the pain of the defeat behind him.

Dundee were heavily beaten by Rangers in a twice-delayed contest. Image: SNS

The 31-year-old has been around long enough to know there is potential for a heavy scoreline when taking on Rangers or Celtic.

“I have been playing for ages – and I have had results like that before, a lot of them against one of the Old Firm,” he added.

“You come away from it and you learn your lessons and you go again on Sunday.

“It’s all part of football. That’s the good thing.

“We won’t be moping around for too long.”

